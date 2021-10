Fresh crisis has erupted in Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the recent state congress of the party, UCHENNA INYA reports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State was went into crisis immediately Governor Dave Umahi left the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crisis deepened when the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party set up a Caretaker Committee to run affairs of the party as a result of the governor’s defection.

The NWC of the party dissolved the State Working Committee of the party then headed by Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi and set up a caretaker committee with Chief Fred Udeogu as the chairman.

But Nwebonyi insisted that he remained the chairman of the party and held on to power. He even dared the caretaker committee to try to have access to the party’s secretariat if it claims to be in charge. However, Nwebonyi later joined Umahi in the APC and the state PDP heaved a sigh of relief.

The PDP quickly organized itself and bounced back as the leadership crisis almost tore the party apart. It was on this note that the party went into the congresses starting from ward. But the state congress of the party which was held on October 16 has brought fresh crisis to the party.

The congress that was held at People’s Club Hotel along Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway in the capital city was nearly disrupted when thugs began to chase supporters away, destroying things apparently to register their grievances over alleged refusal of the organizers to give accreditation tags to the delegates believed to be loyal to a frontline chairmanship aspirant and the Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Silas Onu. Normalcy, however, returned after the thugs left the venue of the exercise.

The congress was later conducted with Toochukwu Okorie declared winner but Onu, who said that he will challenged the outcome of the Congress, alleged that he was not given a level playing ground.

Onu was said to be enjoying the support of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the state PDP House of Assembly members, former senators and some prominent members of the party, among others. On the other hand, Okorie enjoined the support of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, Senators Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi South), the five House of Reps members – Sylvester Ogbaga, Anayo Edwin Nwonu, Iduma Igariwey, Chukwuma Nwazunku and Livinus Makwe, among others. Political watchers believe that Anyim and Atiku are eyeing the PDP ticket for 2023 presidential election and are tightening their strongholds ahead of the party’s national convention.

All stakeholders of the party in the state were said to have rooted for Onu for the state chairmanship of the party but were said to have made a U-turn on him few days to the congress and backed Okorie. Onu was left with only few stakeholders, who strongly believed in him to be the chairman of the party in the state. Onu who declared himself winner of the congress, alleged that he was the only chairmanship aspirant, who fulfilled the requirements of law as prescribed by the PDP Constitution and the current approved guidelines for congresses.

Reacting to Onu’s statement, claims and allegation against Anyim, a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Linus Okorie, called on the people not to take whatever he says seriously as according to him, PDP constitution and guidelines were substantially complied with in the conduct of all the congresses of the party in the state.

He noted that Onu contested and lost the chairmanship position and was possibly reacting in the heat of passion. He berated him for attacking Anyim, who he said was supporting Onu until he (Onu) scored an own goal.

Okorie said: “Silas Joseph Onu is an esteemed member, and immediate past Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the Ebonyi State chapter of our great party, the PDP. He contested and lost the chairmanship position and was possibly reacting in the heat of passion.

Therefore, no one should take anything he says in that state very seriously. Let us remember that party congresses are domestic matters, family affairs so to say, and any misgivings are best addressed within the rules of the party; without undue publicity. “However, it is important to clarify that the party constitution and guidelines were substantially complied with in the conduct of the various congresses held in Ebonyi State.

It is not true, therefore, to allege otherwise. “First, Onu presented himself for the congress, was present at the venue, interacted with the national committee responsible and indeed presented an agent in the person of Hon. Christian Usulor, who represented his interest all through the Congress proceedings.

Two, accreditation of delegates was successfully carried out under the watch of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies and the media, an example of which is the case of Abakaliki Local Government Area, cited by Onu.

What he failed to report was that congress committee members were assigned to the different local government areas to handle their accreditation, so as to save time, manage the process more closely and ensure there was no manipulation by aspirants and their supporters.

“On the crude allegation against the person of Senator Anyim, I find it entirely uncharitable of Silas, to make such immature insinuations. Is he implying that Senator Anyim is not qualified to run for president or that his unstated mission is to stop that ambition, if he had become the state chairman?

“It will shock the world to know that Senator Anyim was in the forefront of the push to make Onu state chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi; and Onu knows how and when he scored an own goal. More distasteful is his disdainful allusion to some fairytale EFCC investigation as if any such situation were a judicial indictment or legal disqualification.

The advice is for Silas Onu to act with more cautious decorum; taking a better hold of his disturbingly exuberant emotion and doubtful maturity. “I will still appeal to Onu to sheath his swords and tow the path of a true party man that he says he is.

If he doesn’t get what he wants today, he may get something even bigger tomorrow. Let us all continue to work together for the peace, unity and harmony of both the party and the state.”

But a former senator and former Commissioner for Information in the state, Dr. Emmanuel Onwe had joined Onu to fault the state congress of the party. Onwe said: “The illegality in Ebonyi State PDP has continued but I am optimistic that the anti-democratic forces will be defeated.

What happened in our congress was a disgrace to democracy but it will be rectified because the forces that are now determined to restore democracy in the party are much more determined than ever. And the oligarchs that think that democracy and consensus is the will of the strong man, they will be disappointed ultimately.”

Meanwhile, Okorie has hailed stakeholders and members of the party in the state for their individual and collective efforts at the congress. He expressed joy that the congress turned out peaceful and successful against what he termed the evil expectations of some mischief makers, who had attempted to cause crisis and chaos.

He thanked Anyim, Egwu, PDP National Vice Chairman (SouthEast), Chief Ali Odefa, all serving and other party stakeholders in the state, while commending his rivals for their gallantry in the congress, which he said helped to secure the integrity of the entire process.

In a statement after the congress and signed by Dr. David Ogbonna, Okorie said there was no victor and no vanquished in the congress.

He assured his fellow contestants of their places in the party and further called on them to set aside their personal interests to join hands with him to rebuild the party for the overall interest of the people of Ebonyi State, who he said are looking up to the party to rescue them from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Okorie also assured party members on the readiness of the new PDP executive to work with all stakeholders towards rebuilding the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

He congratulated all members of the newly elected ward, local governments and state executive committees of the party and urged them to prepare for the challenges ahead. “We want to take the opportunity to reiterate that the party can no longer be bullied or intimidated as we are prepared to do everything within the confines of the law to protect the interest of our party.

“We are resolute in our determination to take back the state for the good people of Ebonyi State come 2023. We have a duty to return the state to the paths of prosperity, peace progress and stem the tide of hunger and bloodletting which has been on the rise in the state” he said.

But as the dust the state congress of the party raised was yet to settle, political pundits are of the view that the fresh crisis occasioned by the state congress, may affect the party in the 2023 general election if it is not resolved or properly handled

