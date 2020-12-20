Ebonyi PDP: Umahi after our lives

*Accuses gov of stockpiling arms, political motivated violence, killings

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said governor, Dave Umahi is planning to unleash violence on its leaders this yuletide season.

The party also called for investigations into the ammunition intercepted in the Abakaliki Building Materials Market, Ebonyi State on the December 17, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Publicity Secretary, Silas Joseph Onu, at a press conference in Abuja over the weekend, said that PDP members in Ebonhi State have been subjected to acts of intimidation, violent attacks and direct threat to lives, by the state government, alleging that some people were killed under the guise of cult related activities.

Onu, who pointed an accusing finger on Governor Umahi, noted that spate of insecurity in Ebonyi State has exacerbated since the governor defected from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Ebonyi State has become the most dangerous state to disagree with a governor as the consequences are dire.

“We are aware of the plans to make this holiday season the bloodiest in Ebonyi State, for those who are perceived as ‘enemies’ of the governor due to political differences.

“Since the decamping of the governor to the APC, his rhetoric has only persistently been geared towards activating his support base for violence against key leaders of the PDP, especially those from his immediate constituency, like me who hail from the same community with the governor.

“The former Secretary to the government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, is not exempted from this planned reign of violence, verbal and physical. Same applies to the serving members of the National and state Assemblies from Ebonyi south.

“This is not to say that those from the northern or central zones are spared from this planned violence and criminal set-ups, but the importance of hitting hard at home cannot be over-emphasised,” the spokesman stated.

