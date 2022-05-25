News

Ebonyi PDP warns against tampering with delegates list

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The three-man ward elected delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State yesterday appealed to the party’s national leadership not to tamper with the court’s approved list of the threeman ad-hoc delegates and national delegates ahead of its primaries. The delegates led by Ogbonnaya Odii had on May 19, 2022, obtained a court order allowing the delegates list from the three-man ad-hoc ward congress of the party.

The court restrained the PDP from using any delegate list for the 3-man ward ad-hoc delegate and national delegate (Local Government) congress that was not monitored by INEC pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. Addressing journalists on the issue, Odii said the court-approved list must not be tampered with for the sake of smooth and peaceful election in 2023. He said: “The court order has been obtained and we’re calling on the national leadership of our dear party to make use of the list as approved by the court.

“The National Working Committee of our party should obey the court and not tamper with the delegates list for the interest of peace amongst members. “We also urge the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Silas Onu, to encourage the national leadership of our party to obey the court’s order in the interest of peace and building of the party. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCTA’s statutory allocation: Area Councils, others get N4bn

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday shared the sum of N4, 476,067,191.05 billion to the six area councils, primary school teachers and the FCT Pension Board as statutory allocation for the month of October 2021. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 159th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), urged the […]
News

Gunmen demand N50m for abducted Seriki’s brother, 2 other

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Suspected gunmen, who kidnapped Seriki of Sabo, Haruna Tanko’s brother, two others along the Ilesha/Ife expressway in Osu community headquarters of Atakumosa West of Osun State, have demanded N50 million ransom.   It was learnt that one Usman and two others were abducted on March 25, along the expressway.   The kidnappers, it was, however, […]
News

Abia lawmaker partners World Bank, FG for solar installation in communities

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

No fewer than 5,000 households in Abia State are to benefit from the on-going solar system installation initiated by the member representing Aba South in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita. The solar system installation project is in collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica