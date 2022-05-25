Ebonyi PDP warns against tampering with delegates list

The three-man ward elected delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State yesterday appealed to the party’s national leadership not to tamper with the court’s approved list of the threeman ad-hoc delegates and national delegates ahead of its primaries. The delegates led by Ogbonnaya Odii had on May 19, 2022, obtained a court order allowing the delegates list from the three-man ad-hoc ward congress of the party.

The court restrained the PDP from using any delegate list for the 3-man ward ad-hoc delegate and national delegate (Local Government) congress that was not monitored by INEC pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. Addressing journalists on the issue, Odii said the court-approved list must not be tampered with for the sake of smooth and peaceful election in 2023. He said: “The court order has been obtained and we’re calling on the national leadership of our dear party to make use of the list as approved by the court.

“The National Working Committee of our party should obey the court and not tamper with the delegates list for the interest of peace amongst members. “We also urge the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Silas Onu, to encourage the national leadership of our party to obey the court’s order in the interest of peace and building of the party. “

