Ebonyi pit auto crash: APC Youth Leader, policemen bodies recovered three days after

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader in Ebonyi State, Ogochukwu Elem and two policemen were on Monday recovered from a mining pit in the state three days Volkswagen Golf car they were travelling with, skidded off the road and plunged into the pit which is by the road side.

The mining pit, which has existed for over 20 years, is about 25 meters deep.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on Saturday along Enyigba/FUNAI road between Abakaliki and Ebonyi local government areas of the state.

The Youth Leader and the two police escorts attached to him were travelling from Abakaliki to his Ikwo hometown for an event when the tragedy struck.

The decomposing bodies of the victims were pulled from the pit through the combined efforts of a crane supplied by the state’s Ministry of Infrastructure and local divers.

The Volkswagen Golf car which the victims were driving in was also pulled from the pit.

Governor David Umahi was on hand to direct the search and rescue operations. He mourned the death of Elem and his two police escorts.

