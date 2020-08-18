Ebonyi: Police arrest taskforce members for beating keke operator to coma

The Ebonyi State Police Command, has arrested two suspected taskforce members for allegedly beating a tricycle operator, Mike Obasi into a coma.

The suspects, popularly known as ‘2Face’ and one other, allegedly descended on Obasi at the International Market in Abakaliki metropolis for wrong parking which the taskforce members saw as obstruction.

It was learnt that the suspects demanded the sum of N1,000 from the victim, who was only able to come up with N300, which he presented to the suspected taskforce members, who allegedly insisted that it must be the N1,000 they had demanded.

The victim, further investigations revealed, had after discharging his passenger at the Market, on Monday, at about 7pm, picked another female passenger, who was said to be headed to the motherless babies home, but had while reversing at the roundabout of the market to proceed to the orphanage, was accused to have packed wrongly by the taskforce team, who waylaid him with a white bus.

The victim, who hails from Ogboji community, in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, told our Correspondent, from his hospital bed that he was beaten by the three suspects, who alighted from the bus, with all manner of weapons, including sticks.

While interacting with our correspondent, Obasi, who was seen passing urine through a pipe following the alleged beating, said: “My name is Mike Obasi from Ogboji Community in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State. I am a father of five kids.

“I entered the International Market with my Keke to drop a passenger, all of sudden a white Hummer bus double-crossed me and three persons jumped down from the bus and demanded for N1000 for parking wrongly. As I was still begging them with N300, they pushed me out of my Keke and started beating me. I don’t know what they used to hit me on my back and I fell down.

“Later I found myself in the hospital with the same people who attacked me in the market, claiming to have been the ones that rescued me. One of them offered me N5,000 to leave the hospital but even at that time, I was not able to move my body.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

