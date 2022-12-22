Ebonyi police kill 4 IPOB members, recover Russian-made grenades

The police in Ebonyi State yesterday confirmed that they killed gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) during a shootout. Police spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu, said the shootout happened during a raid onthegunmen’shideout. According to him, one person was arrested, with 13 hand grenades suspected to have been fabricated in Russia, among other items, recovered during the raid Anyanwu said the Tactical Team swooped on the camp of the hoodlums in Umuleje Amaeze, Nkalaha in the Ishielu Local Government Area.

He said one of the suspects arrested during the last raid on the IPOB/ESN camp also in the state, led the team to his colleagues’ hideout in the forest. The spokesman said on sighting the Tactical Team, the hoodlums opened fire on them. According to him, two of the miscreants were killed on the spot during the ensuing gunfight, adding that others ran in different directions.

He said some of the hoodlums went into the market, shooting indiscriminately and looting some goods. Anyanwu said youths in the village, in collaboration with vigilantes, apprehended one of the hoodlums, whom they were calling ‘Unknown Gunmen’ and handed him over to the police. He said they also recovered 210 electrical detonators, two Lexus 300 Jeeps, five motorcycles, two pump action guns, many single barrel guns, ammunition, and about 30 pieces of military uniform. Anyanwu said that other items included IPOB uniforms, Biafran flag, and six bags of Indian hemp.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...