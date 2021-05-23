Ebonyi: Policeman, attacker killed, others injured in gun duel

…CP orders manhunt for fleeing suspects

Two persons were shot dead in Ugbodo, Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Saturday evening when Policemen and hoodlums engaged in gun duel at the Ugbodo Divisional Police Headquarters.

Gunmen numbering about 20 had invaded the Police Division and opened fire on policemen on duty.

The policemen returned fire and killed one of the gunmen. However, the gunmen killed a mobile policeman during the shoot-out.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident in a release made available to journalists.

She said: “At 1200hrs of date hoodlums driving in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus numbering about twenty, some came on foot through the back fence attacked Ugbodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the Policemen on duty but were swiftly challenged and repelled.

“In the gun battle that ensued one of the attackers was killed. His AK-47 rifle, GSM phone and Jack knife were recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries. However one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, Aliyu Garba has visited the Division for an on the spot assessment of the situation and has also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums with a view to arresting them for prosecution.”

