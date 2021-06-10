Ebonyi raises 21-man committee to resolve varsity issues

The Ebonyi State government yesterday constituted a 21- man committee to resolve the problems between the state university management and trade unions in the institution. There had been lingering problems between the management of the university and the trade unions forcing Governor Dave Umahi to convene a meeting of stakeholders made up of government functionaries, leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, the state founding fathers and elders council, representatives of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, Non- Academic Staff Union of Universities, National Association of Academic Technologists, Students Union, to resolve the impasse. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, at the end of the meeting and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the government said “Government considered the agitations of the trade unions and the needs of the university community and resolved to set up a 21- man committee to be drawn from different organisations and stakeholders of the university community to look into the problems. “The committee is charged to work as a visitation panel to the university and to get details of the school fees, subventions, allowances and sources of revenue of other universities of similar status and submit findings and recommendations within one month. The committee is to be inaugurated on Friday, June 11, 2021.”
