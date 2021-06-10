News

Ebonyi raises 21-man committee to resolve varsity issues

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State government yesterday constituted a 21- man committee to resolve the problems between the state university management and trade unions in the institution. There had been lingering problems between the management of the university and the trade unions forcing Governor Dave Umahi to convene a meeting of stakeholders made up of government functionaries, leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, the state founding fathers and elders council, representatives of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, Non- Academic Staff Union of Universities, National Association of Academic Technologists, Students Union, to resolve the impasse. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, at the end of the meeting and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the government said “Government considered the agitations of the trade unions and the needs of the university community and resolved to set up a 21- man committee to be drawn from different organisations and stakeholders of the university community to look into the problems. “The committee is charged to work as a visitation panel to the university and to get details of the school fees, subventions, allowances and sources of revenue of other universities of similar status and submit findings and recommendations within one month. The committee is to be inaugurated on Friday, June 11, 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

Nigerian Editors lament incessant abduction of students

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the incessant abduction of students by bandits in parts of the country, stating that the trend could lead to a further increase in the number of out-of-school children in the country.   In a communiqué issued by its President, Mr. Mustapha Isah and its General Secretary, Mrs. […]
News

Group faults Obaseki’s response to Okunbo’s letter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, under the aegis of the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has described the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as an emotional blackmailer for failing to own up to his acts of ingratitude and cruelty to Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo. The group’s position was sequel to the recent denial by the governor in his reply […]
News

Ogieh: Okowa not interfering in DESOPADEC affairs

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has clarified that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not in any way interfere with the day-to-day running of the commission. Speaking at the PTI Conference Centre in Effurun, near Warri, during the inauguration and matriculation ceremony for 160 trainees of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica