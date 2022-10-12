Ebonyi: Ripples over poisonous gari, student’s expulsion

Dust raised by the “hypo detergent gari” which some students of Government Secondary School, Afikpo in Ebonyi State drank and became hospitalised and the subsequent expulsion of the House Captain of the hostel where the incident occurred is yet to settle, writes Uchenna Inya

Master Njoku Godfery, a JSS1 student of the school was reportedly hungry and decided to soak garri and drink to tackle the hunger but little did he know that the water he used and prepared the garri was not water but hypo detergent. The boy after preparing the garri, prepared to drink it but then perceived an offensive odour and declined drinking it. He reportedly covered the garri and kept it by the side of the house where he and his fellow students live in the school.

Enticing

However, another student, Iroh Chidiebube, who is in SS2 and who is the House Captain of the building, allegedly saw the garri and alerted the occupants (students). It was said that the students who came and saw the garri, which was well prepared with groundnuts, tea and other items, decided to drink it because it looked very enticing. Some of the students who allegedly drank the garri include; the house captain, Chidiebube, Oko Richard (SS2), Nwokoro Chigozirim (SS2) and Onwe Fruitful (JSS1).

Hospitalisation

But three days later, they became very sick and were rushed to the hospital. Onwe was taken to Afikpo Medical Centre in the area while the hostel captain was arrested and detained at Afikpo Police Division and was later transferred to police headquarters, Abakaliki where he became very sick and was released.

Allegations

Onwe Fruitful alleged that he was forced to drink the garri by the house captain. “He warned me not to reveal it to any one either in the school or to his parents at home,” the boy alleged. His father, Emmanuel Onwe who is the Public Relations Officer of the state’s Ministry of Works and Transport, explained that the entire episode was painful to him. “On Friday 20th May, 2022, I received a phone call from the Principal telling me that my son was admitted to the hospital. Furiously, I asked him what happened, and he told me that a senior student administered poison ous garri on my son and he became sick. “I immediately took a trip to Afikpo and met the principal in his office from where he delegated a male teacher who took me to Afikpo Medical Centre where my son was receiving treatment. There I met the Vice Principal and another woman. The three of them led me to where my son was. “My heart was so grieved by the sight of my child lying critically ill on the hospital bed but I managed to control myself. The child who was said to have engineered the poisonous garri was also there. “When I asked my son what happened, he narrated before the teachers. He said on Wednesday 18th June, 2022 while he was alone outside the hostel doing manual labour, the senior student who was also the hostel captain came to him and asked him whether he will drink garri, and he replied no. But the senior student told him to shut up and take what he has given him and drink immediately. “My son again summoned courage and told him (the senior student) that he was afraid because he has never given him anything in the past. The senior student then insisted that he must drink the garri and warned my son not to repeat the statement. Out of fear, he succumbed to the intimidation and began to drink.

Bad taste/stomach upset

“When my son noticed that the taste was bad, he told the senior student that it had the taste of hypo-jik (both bleach products), but he told him to shut up. At that point my son refused to take more of the garri against the senior student’s persuasion. He then took it from him and entered the hostel. “After about 30 minutes, my son began to have a stomach upset and pain in the throat. He quickly went to the senior student and told him his experience. The senior student then gave him palm oil to drink and warned him not to mention what happened to anybody. “Unfortunately, the problem persisted until Thursday night when my son became very weak and could no longer breathe well. The senior student made arrangements to smuggle him out of the school and send him home. He warned my son not to mention what happened to anyone including me and my wife if he gets home.

Abortive smuggling attempt

“Early in the morning while the senior student with the help of two other senior students were carrying my son on his back to sneak him out of the school, some teachers took notice of what was going on and intercepted them. The senior student and his friends maintained that nothing was wrong with my son but the evidence was already there as my son could not stand on his feet and was as well afraid to open up. “They maintained their position until out of stiff interrogation of the teachers, another student who had the knowledge of what transpired came and revealed it to the teachers who then rushed my son to the hospital. The issue now is that some people are bent on reversing the culprit’s expulsion from the school since my child didn’t die.”

Principal speaks

Principal of the school, Mr. Ogbonnia Nwachi stated that the “status of the case as at today, is that the Secondary Education Board Abakaliki, and the Ministry of Education have ruled that the boy or culprit remains expelled”. “Nobody is putting pressure on him to be returned. The two institutions have resolved that the boy remains expelled. We are proactive. As I always advise them because I hold regular meetings with them; be kind with one another as no one knows tomorrow. “The person you are maltreating today because you are his senior could be the person that will help you tomorrow. So, if you are in the habit of maltreating him, and he becomes an eminent person tomorrow, you will not know how to meet him. You will be hiding. “The best thing is for them to see themselves as brothers instead of this act that I want to show that I am a senior. It doesn’t mean anything. Nobody has ever been given an award for being a bully or wicked. I will continue to advise them because for those of us on the field, managing over 1000 students from different homes and with different idiosyncrasies is not easy.”

SEB Chairman

The Chairman of SEB, David Egbu who explained that the matter was not before his Board, however, called on the two families to make peace. Meanwhile, the father of the hostel captain, Anthony Iroh expressed sadness over the expulsion of his son by the school’s management.

Expelled house captain’s father reacts

He said his son was treated as a scapegoat. He accused the school management of locking up his son in the police cell for three days. He said: “What happened and what they are telling is just a lot of lies and let me know what actually happened because I am not in Ebonyi but I kept my son in school in the state-government Secondary School, Afikpo because I value the school and education. “The real truth about the whole thing is that somebody mixed garri with hypo, a student. Then, my son is just a house captain of a hall, it is not even my son that mixed it but the simple truth is that you know how children do, all of them were experimenting with the garri mixed with the hypo. My son even drank it and some other one. “There is this small boy, Emmanuel Onwe’s child who equally drank. Instead of telling the story of how it happened, they are now saying that my son forced Onwe’s son to drink the hypo garri but so many of the students’ experimented with the garri and they drank it.

“The school’s authority decided to go and lock up my son in the cell instead of doing a proper investigation. My child was locked up in the police cell for good three days, in the police station in Afikpo. “Onwe’s son was sick and my son was also sick in the cell.

The school’s authority couldn’t provide funds to take that boy to the hospital. It is from Maiduguri (Borno State) where I am calling you from and where I work that I sent money to my son’s guardian before the boy was rushed to hospital. “At the Afikpo Police Station, they were asking me to bring money for my son’s bail and I told them that I don’t have any money.

They decided to move him to police headquarters, Abakaliki. “My son is feeling very bad, he feels that the school and the Principal did not protect him, they just took him there and treated him like a criminal. But the police in Abakaliki discovered that it was wrong to keep a 14-year-old boy in the cell and they released him. “When he got back to school, the next thing he saw was an expulsion letter he was handed over by the school authorities. The school gave him unfair treatment. He is at home, he is not attending any school and he is supposed to be in that school because I have already paid everything for him for this term.

So, he didn’t follow them and wrote exams for the term and Mr. Onwe demanded that I pay him a particular amount that he used in treating his son in the hospital and I sent him N20,000 to offset the cost of what he spent in the hospital. I did it as a good parent because all of us are parents. They treated my son the way they did because they felt that he has nobody and he is not from Ebonyi State. I am not happy at all the way my son was treated.”

