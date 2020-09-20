News

Ebonyi River crash: 14 corpses recovered, 13 still missing as crane pulls out bus

Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the Akaezeukwu River, in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the scene of the ghastly motor accident which occurred on Friday night.

 

This followed the location and recovery of the bus by divers brought into Ebonyi from neighbouring states to aid in the search and rescue of the victims.

 

A bus carrying over 32 passengers from the burial of their pastor in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State to Enugu State had plunged into the river along the Akaeze-Ishiagu Expressway. Five of the passengers, who were returning from a burial, were rescued and taken to hospital on Friday.

 

However, one of them died at the hospital while the others are said to be unconscious. Chairman of the local government, Onyebuchi Ogbadu confirmed the recovery of the 14 bodies.

 

According to him, the state government had to bring in divers from Rivers and Cross River states to help in the search for the bus.

 

“The divers were able to locate the bus and pushed it up to enable the crane to pull it out,” he said. The Chairman said they are still searching for the remaining passengers aboard the bus. “The driver said he was carrying 32 persons so we are still looking for about 13 more persons or thereabout,” he added. Ogbadu said the driver was able to dive out of the bus as it was plunging into the river and was one of those rescued on Friday.

 

When contacted, the state Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs. Stella Uchegbu said: “We have recovered the vehicle, we have 14 persons; seven males, seven females all adults and they are all dead. They have been taken to Mater Hospital mortuary, Afikpo.”

