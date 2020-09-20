Ebonyi River crash: CSP, 12 other bodies still missing

The bodies of a Chief Superintendent of Police, Livinus Mbah (rtd) and 12 other passengers of the 608 bus that plunged into Akaeze River in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have not been recovered three days after the road crash.

A 608 bus with registration number, UKP 78 XA had carried 32 members of Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria, Enugu State branch to attend a burial ceremony in Nguzu Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Friday last week when it plunged into the river.

About 32 were inside the bus that plunged into the river.

A corpse of one the passengers were recovered on Friday night the day of the tragedy while 14 more bodies were recovered on Saturday afternoon after a crane pulled out the bus from the river.

The passengers had attended the burial of their pastors in Afikpo and were going back when the tragedy occurred.

Only four persons were recovered alive and are in critical condition.

The state police command said a a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Mbah and 12 other bodies were have not been recovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated this while giving and update on the auto crash on Sunday.