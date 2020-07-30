Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Robbers attack bullion van, kill four policemen

Gunmen yesterday attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorting the vehicle. The robbers intercepted the bullion van at Ezzamgbo Junction in Ohaukwu Local Government Area. The van was transporting money from Enugu to Abakaliki, the state capital. The armed robbers, in a bid to intercept the van and cart away the money in it, first fired at the escort van carrying the policemen. Four of the policemen were killed in the process while two sustained injuries. The state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku, confirmed the incident.

He said the robbers trailed the van from Enugu State. Maku added that the robbers were not able to steal the money as the driver managed to manouvre the van out of the area. He said: “They damaged one of the tyres of the bullion van but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not chase the van as the driver was driving towards the military checkpoint ahead.” The commissioner said the two injured policemen had been taken to hospital for treatment while bodies of those killed had been deposited at the mortuary. Maku said the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.

