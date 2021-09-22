Ebonyi: Saving Ehugbo, Edda cultures from extinction

Ehugbo and Edda clans in Afikpo North and South local government areas of Ebonyi are known for their rich cultural values. But the cultures are on the verge of extinction leading to a lecture series sponsored by a federal lawmaker, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, to reawaken the people on the need to preserve their cultures, UCHENNA INYA reports…

Ehugbo Edda people are homogenous; they have the same culture, religion and language which they inherited from their forefathers. The people also intermarry and share many things in common.

But their cultures and identity are almost fizzling out. It is against this backdrop that the member representing them at the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey recently launched the Okpudo Ikeji Annual Lecture Series in an effort to ensure that their cultures do not die off.

The lecture series is coming 42 years after a lawyer, Chief Sam Mbakwe a former Governor of Imo State, launched the Ahiajoku Lecture Series to revive Igbo culture. Afikpo North and South federal constituency were in Imo State then.

Chief Mbakwe was highly disturbed that Ehugbo and Edda were yet to evolve a culture where their glorious cultural past will be discussed and celebrated.

That 1979 Ahiajoku Lecture Series achieved its purpose but despite the lecture series, the cultural values of the people of the clans still started fading away, forcing another lawyer and member representing the people at the National Assembly, Hon. Idu Igariwey to launch the Okoudo Ikeji Annual Lecture Series to save them from extinction.

The lecture series came when the two clans were basking in the euphoria of their New Yam festivals known as Ikeji. Addressing a mammoth crowd recently at Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state during the maiden edition of the Okpudo Ikeji Annual Lecture Series, Igariwey said he convoked the lecture for the people to brainstorm and promote understanding of their heritage through a well-planned forum where the past can be interrogated, reviewed and reconstructed.

He said: “It is to revive the intellectual research on the Cultural Heritage of the people of Afikpo and Edda, it is my opinion that the Guest Speakers will cover the rich cultural ties that binds the two communities.

“The cultural heritage of the people were gradually fading away without any formal platform, it is culture that forms our identity.

“People want politicians and government to build roads and bring all sorts of material things but forgotten is the significance of our cultural heritage, the shared values that makes us a unique human group and the wisdom of our ancestors that made us what we are today.

The supremacy of culture can be seen from the concept and function of culture. “In as much as we need roads, hospitals and critical infrastructure that make life worth living, yet culture supersede all of them.

It is our cultural upbringing that makes us the unique individuals we are, the values we cherish, taboos we abhor, the ways of life we like or dislike and so on. It is our culture that is our identity and identifies humanity.

“It is significant that for a long time that after the advent of the Europeans to Africa, what we studied about our ancestors and ways of life were documented by Europeans.

We studied our cultures and civilization through the eyes of foreigners. For example, intellectual researches on Afikpo North Local Government Area relied on the books written by Professor Emeritus, Simon Otemberg, a European. “We have traditional culture and culture of Christianity and I being a son of royal father of Ehugbo is a firm believer of dynamic aspect of our culture.

So, this is why Ehugbo and Edda New Yam festivals are a very significant time in the lives of our people. It is the beginning of the New Year. Even in the Christian calendar, we know what New Year signifies whenever there is New Year.

It means that the old year should go while good things set in with the New Year, it is what the Ehugbo New Yam festival means. In a lecture titled: ‘Festivalization of Yam Culture and Modern Experiences among the Ehugbo and Edda of South- Eastern Nigeria’, the Inaugural Lecturer, Dr, Arua Oko, who is the Director Centre for Igbo Studies at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, said that the Maiden Lecture Series was an opportunity to re-examine the cultural heritage of the people.

Oko advocated for the documentation of some important aspects of the culture of the people emphasising that sustenance of culture serves as the greatest legacy to be bequeathed to the citizenry.

“Abandonment of our culture is a disservice to our people. It is an irony that when we want to study our culture, we look for the ones documented by Europeans. “African culture preaches collectiveness, today’s event will revolutionize academic harvest that will form a think tank.

“New yam is the symbol of cultural heritage in communities in Igbo land. Culture is about our people, we have destroyed some important aspects of our culture. “Ikeji is a cultural festival that forms part of our civilization, no culture is an island, it is dynamic,” he said.

The Inaugural Lecturer expressed worry that the abandonment of indigenous language was a barrier to the survival of the cultural heritage. “We are who we are because of our culture.

There is no way we can transform ourselves into becoming Europeans.” Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Dr. Bismarck Unya, said that the lecture has afforded the people of Ehugbo and Edda clans of an opportunity to come up with a collective book that will detail the origin of both communities.

Unya said that the annual lecture was the first in the series initiated by Hon Igariwey stating that the people can now rediscover themselves by promoting their understanding of their past especially their cultural heritage.

“This Ehugbo/Edda Annual Lecture on Ikeji is instituted as an intellectual harvest, hence, the title, the ‘Okpudo Ikeji Lecture Series’.

Conceptually, the new yam festival is a period of reverence and open show of gratitude to God for his protection and kindness in leading the Igbo people from lean period to the time of bountiful harvest without deaths resulting from hunger.

“It is our belief that this cultural revival will trigger more studies about the people of Ehugbo and Edda, especially our archival tourist ancient sites, such as the Amanchor Cave in Etiti-Edda and the Ukpa Rock Shelter in Ehugbo whose existence according to Prof D.D Hartle date back to about 2935 BC,” he said.

According to history, the Afikpo New Yam Festival is one of the top festivals in Afikpo. The festival begins with a series of activities weeks before the final ceremonial day.

First, a large council of elders meets in a solemn conference called Ngidi-Ngidi to decide the date of the festival. Then other activities in preparation for the festival follow in a sequence dictated by centuries-old traditional practices and timelines handed down from generation to generation.

Weeks later, on the eve of the festival day, a ceremony called Ichu Aho takes place between late night and the early morning hours preceding the festival day. During Ichu Aho, youths enact a symbolic ritual of chasing away the old year away with lit torches and other flammable materials.

This symbolic chasing away of the old year is done in order to clear the way for the New Year to emerge.

As the first day of the year (the festival day) dawns, the locals (some of them just returning from the Ichu Aho ceremony), offer prayers for the New Year and prepare for the feasting that will take place throughout the day. Most households will expect to entertain immediate and extended family members, neighbours and visitors from out of town.

The traditional New Yam Festival dish is pounded yam and “ohe sarara” (a white coloured soup made with chunks of grounded egusi seeds and assorted meat). The rest of the day is spent exchanging visits, gifts (especially for children who visit uncles and cousins) eating, drinking and catching up with folks.

Some family groups and town associations also use the occasion to host annual meetings and fund raisers for various projects. The Senator representing Ebonyi South zone at the National Assembly, Chief Michael Nnachi in his goodwill message during this year’s Ehugbo New Yam Festival, urged the people to sustain the rich culture for the sake future generations

“As we celebrate this day, may we remember to venerate our forefathers who instituted this culture of celebrating yam, the king of crops! Let us appreciate that legacy and play our parts in sustaining this rich culture for the sake of future generations of our people so that we may also be venerated.

“One good way of sustaining this culture and getting venerated in future is by actually owning yam farms and other food crops like cassava and according due respect for yam and other others.

We cannot harvest yams, if we do not cultivate it. Neither can we celebrate yams if we do not nurture and respect this crop.

Therefore, I enjoin all of us to own yam farms, no matter where we may be residing. Let us embrace good agricultural practices in our respective environments and communities.

“Another way of sustaining what our forefathers instituted is by working hard and remaining patient enough to reap the fruits of our hard work. Like we all know, our culture forbids arbitrary harvests of yam. Our forefathers knew that there is a time to sow and a time to reap. We all worked hard to sow yam.

Today, we are reaping what we sowed some months ago. This shows patience. “Let us learn to work hard and exercise such patience in all aspects of our lives.

I also want to use this opportunity to extend my warmest regards to all the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone in particular and the entire good people of Ebonyi State in general as they celebrate their New Yam Festival,” he said.

