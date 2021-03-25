Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: School accused of cultism apologizes to Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

Teachers and students of Kingdom Model Secondary School, Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have rendered an unreserved apology to Governor Dave Umahi, for dragging his name into the closure of the school for alleged cultism.
In a letter of apology, signed by the Proprietor, Friday Agbom, the Principal, Nwafor Uchenna; the Dean of Studies, Ovukwa Paul; the Vice Principal, Igwe Chinedu and the Senior Prefect, Comrade Igwe Collins and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the school said the media attacks on the sacred image, office and person of Governor Umahi, was done in error.
The state government had in December last year, sealed Kingdom Model Secondary School, over allegation that its premises was being used as hideout for cultists and cult related activities.
The school’s Proprietor, Barr Agbom, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza South LGA, had in several media publications accused Governor Umahi of sealing his school because he refused to defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC). An allegation the governor denied.
But in the apology letter sent to the governor, the school’s management noted that they had discovered that the Governor Umahi had no hand in the closure of the school.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Odumosu: How we arrested hoodlums who burnt two police stations

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday revealed how his men arrested at least 19 people for burning Ebute- Ero and Elemoro police stations in parts of the Lagos metropolis.   The commissioner said 18 people were arrested in connection with the burning of Ebute-Ero Police Station, while one person so far had been […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo gov, Makinde, loses Mum, aged 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Thursday lost his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde. She was aged 81. According to some family sources, the death occurred in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness attributed to old age. It will be recalled that the governor celebrated his mother’s […]
Metro & Crime

Group kicks against transfer of Dickson’s alleged forgery case to Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

A group known as Concerned Citizens of Bayelsa West senatorial district has called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to intervene in the transfer of an alleged case of certificate forgery against the former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson from the Federal High Court Abuja to the Federal High Court, Yenagoa. The group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica