Ebonyi: School accused of cultism apologizes to Umahi

Teachers and students of Kingdom Model Secondary School, Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have rendered an unreserved apology to Governor Dave Umahi, for dragging his name into the closure of the school for alleged cultism.

In a letter of apology, signed by the Proprietor, Friday Agbom, the Principal, Nwafor Uchenna; the Dean of Studies, Ovukwa Paul; the Vice Principal, Igwe Chinedu and the Senior Prefect, Comrade Igwe Collins and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the school said the media attacks on the sacred image, office and person of Governor Umahi, was done in error.

The state government had in December last year, sealed Kingdom Model Secondary School, over allegation that its premises was being used as hideout for cultists and cult related activities.

The school’s Proprietor, Barr Agbom, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza South LGA, had in several media publications accused Governor Umahi of sealing his school because he refused to defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC). An allegation the governor denied.

But in the apology letter sent to the governor, the school’s management noted that they had discovered that the Governor Umahi had no hand in the closure of the school.

