Ebonyi schools won’t reopen now, Umahi insists

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday insisted that schools in the state will not reopen now.

Umahi said if all the states of the federation were opening schoolsforteachingandlearning, thestatewouldnotjointhemuntil allnecessary measureswereput in placetosafeguardpupils, students andteachersagainstthecoronaviruspandemic.

The governor spoke in Abakaliki the state capital during the virtual signing of the state revised 2020 budget into the law.

The state 2020 budget was reviewed downward following the coronavirus pandemic from N178.366billion to N131.847billion. Umahi while signing the budget said the state was focusing much on agriculture to recover from the pandemic.

He said: “Let nobody think that my administration will one day assemble whatever we get in Abuja and begin to share it. I will not Ebonyi money. Ebonyi state is a construction site, we have done a lot of empowerment; we have done a lot of projects.

“Let me make it clear that Ebonyi schools will not open now. If every state is opening their schools, Ebonyi will not follow them.

“We have started the process to see how we can reopen and the process is to use the communities to clear all the schools; primary schools and secondary schools and then send medical teams to look at them and then they do sample testing of the teachers.

