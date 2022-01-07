News

Ebonyi secures 58.32 hectares of land to establish varsity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Offerekpe Agbaja community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has donated 58.32 hectares of land to Ebonyi State Government for the establishment of Ebonyi University of Information Communication Technology. The donation of the land was contained in a letter, dated January 3, which was jointly signed by the leadership and stakeholders of Offerekpe Agbaja community, including the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru; the community development union President and other signatories such as Eze Emmanuel Nwojiji; traditional ruler, Agbaja community, Chief David Alo, and Chief Anthony Egbe, among others. A statement released by Nwaze, Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Media and Publicity and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday, said that the community made the donation to fast track the project. In his reaction, Governor Umahi commended the Izzi Clan for the donation, while assuring them of his commitment towards ensuring that the university takes off during his administration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Gov’s ADC, orderly, physician test positive

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Aide de camp (ADC), orderly and personal physician to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State have tested positive to COVID-19. Ortom, who disclosed the status of these aides through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic.   “As we earlier clarified, government […]
News

We’re ready for Aba North/ South by-election – INEC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is fully prepared for the March 27 Aba North/South Federal Constituency byeelection in Abia. About 498,390 voters were expected to cast their ballots in 609 polling units spread across 24 Registration Areas (RAs) in the two LGAs of the constituency during the election. INEC National Commissioner and […]
News

OML 29: Crack in Opu-Nembe community as leaders back Aiteo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group of leaders in Opu-Nembe community (Nembe-Bassambiri) in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have distanced themselves from the quit notice served on AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited over the operations of Oil Mining License (OML) 29. The Council of Chiefs of the community at a press conference at the weekend had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica