Ebonyi secures 58.32 hectares of land to establish varsity

Offerekpe Agbaja community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has donated 58.32 hectares of land to Ebonyi State Government for the establishment of Ebonyi University of Information Communication Technology. The donation of the land was contained in a letter, dated January 3, which was jointly signed by the leadership and stakeholders of Offerekpe Agbaja community, including the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru; the community development union President and other signatories such as Eze Emmanuel Nwojiji; traditional ruler, Agbaja community, Chief David Alo, and Chief Anthony Egbe, among others. A statement released by Nwaze, Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Media and Publicity and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday, said that the community made the donation to fast track the project. In his reaction, Governor Umahi commended the Izzi Clan for the donation, while assuring them of his commitment towards ensuring that the university takes off during his administration.

