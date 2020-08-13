Ebonyi set to implement community policing as Umahi appoints advisory committee

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has moved to appoint traditional monarchs, and heads of security agencies in the state to kick-start community policing in his domain.

This was made known in a statement, signed and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji.

According to Umahi, who had earlier stated that South East governors had concluded arrangements to unveil the name of the zone’s community policing security outfit, the appointed monarchs and heads of security agencies will be sworn in today, to begin the community policing outfit in the state.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE has graciously approved the appointment of the following people as members of Ebonyi State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and Ebonyi State Community Policing Committee (SCPC).

“They are: ‘HRH Eze Charles Mkpuma, Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Ebonyi State. (Chairman), CP Philip Sule Maku psc. fdc Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command (Co-Chairman), HRH Eze Laz Umahi, representing Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone, HRH Eze Dominic Alo, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone, HRH Eze Sunday Nkwegu Oketa, representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone.

Abraham Nwali, representing CAN, Engr. Abas Egwu, representing Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, LT Col A. Irabor, representing Nigerian Army, CP Adaobi Oputa Fiberesima, representing Correctional Service’.

Others include: “COMMDT Umar Isa Adoro C. N, representing NDLEA, CC Lucy Samu, representing Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, C.C Evangeline Chinyere Ejiogu pcc.psc, representing Nigeria Immigration Service, C.C Stella A Uchegbu, representing FRSC, Mrs. Promise Iheanacho, representing Director State Security Service, Mr. Mkpukpu Mike Nwafor, representing State PCRC.”

The statement added that: “HRH Eze Romanus Francis Iyioku, representative of Traditional Institution (Chairman), DCP George A Chuku, representative of Commissioner of Police(Co-chair), Engr. David Eze Representative of PCRC, Rev. Obumneme Edward, representative of CAN, Mrs. Nnachi Aisha Isa, representative of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Mrs. Oko-Onya Nancy Ifeyinwa, representative of Civil Society Organisations.

“Comrade Leonard Nkah, representative of Labour Union, Mrs. Tessy Omeoke, representative of National Council of Women Society, Elder Sam Igwe, representative of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Mr. Emeka Chieme, representative of people living with disability, and Barr. Ogbonna Okorie Esq, representative of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).”

