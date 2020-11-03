Ebonyi: Seven LGAs denounce FGM

Seven out of 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State have outlawed Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), in the state, Dr. Emmanuel Abah stated this in Ishiaka, Ivo Local Government Area during a public declaration against FGM by five communities in Ivo.

The event was organised by the Agency with support from the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Abah listed the seven local governments that have outlawed FGM to include: Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Izzi, Afikpo North, Ishielu and Ivo LGAs.

He explained that all the communities in the seven local government areas have made open declarations against the age-long practice and that the agency was working on two more local governments in the state to also outlaw the phenomenon.

Abah said: “These communities who have denounced FGM have shown the world that they have abandoned the practice. The implication is that whoever that does it after the declaration will not claim that he/she is not aware that it has been outlawed. So, any sanction, any punishment, anything that can be meted by the communities, the person will not claim that he/she is ignorant of it. The communities can now handover the recalcitrant people to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

“Three local governments in Izzi land; Abakaliki LGA, Ebonyi LGA and Izzi LGA have denounced the practice. Ohaukwu, Afikpo North, Ishielu and Ivo LGAs have also denounced it. The communities in these local governments have made open declaration against FGM. We are working more on two local governments, preparing them for declaration and the whole 13 LGA any moment from now.”

Like this: Like Loading...