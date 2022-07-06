News

Ebonyi shuts bank over tax default

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State government has shut down one of the commercial banks in Abakaliki, a new generation bank, for allegedly defaulting in tax payment. The bank was busy carrying out its business transactions when the tax force team from the State Board of Internal Revenue Service visited the bank and ordered its immediate closure.

The leader of the team, Okoro Celestine, who is also the head of Integrated Revenue, Ebonyi State Board of Internal Revenue Service, explained that the bank was sealed for ignoring notices to pay accumulated tax, adding that their action was backed by a court’s order. He explained that several demand notices have been served on the bank from January 14th, 2022 till date, but there was no response. “The reason why we sealed the bank was that it has not been paying its taxes and levies which have accumulated. “This is not the first time we are coming here, several demand notices have been served on the bank from January 14th, 2022 till date, and we have a procedure, we don’t just come and seal. A court order has been granted for us to come and seal it”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Seized passport: Immigration seeks court’s leave to file fresh evidence against Peter Odili

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), yesterday, applied for leave of absence from the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to file fresh evidence against a former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, on why his international passport was seized. Odili’s passport was on June 20, 2021, taken from him by operatives of the Immigration Service […]
News

#EndSARS: Senate asks FG to give 1% VAT compensation to states

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, implored the Federal Government to give one per cent of the nation’s Value Added Tax (VAT) as compensation to all the states in the country, affected by the recent# EndSARSprotest. The Senate also called on the Federal Government to set up visitation panel to go round the affectedstatesand assessthelevel of destructiondonetopublic and […]
News

17,000 officers meant for Ekiti poll’s security, not intimidation – DIG

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG), Johnson Kokumo, who is in charge of Ekiti State gubernatorial poll, yesterday clarified the situation surrounding the 17,000 security officers deployed for the Ekiti governorship election, saying that they are meant to secure the state and not for any form of intimidation of citizens, but to secure lives, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica