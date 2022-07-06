Ebonyi shuts bank over tax default

The Ebonyi State government has shut down one of the commercial banks in Abakaliki, a new generation bank, for allegedly defaulting in tax payment. The bank was busy carrying out its business transactions when the tax force team from the State Board of Internal Revenue Service visited the bank and ordered its immediate closure.

The leader of the team, Okoro Celestine, who is also the head of Integrated Revenue, Ebonyi State Board of Internal Revenue Service, explained that the bank was sealed for ignoring notices to pay accumulated tax, adding that their action was backed by a court’s order. He explained that several demand notices have been served on the bank from January 14th, 2022 till date, but there was no response. “The reason why we sealed the bank was that it has not been paying its taxes and levies which have accumulated. “This is not the first time we are coming here, several demand notices have been served on the bank from January 14th, 2022 till date, and we have a procedure, we don’t just come and seal. A court order has been granted for us to come and seal it”.

