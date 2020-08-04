Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Soldiers, five others held for bullion van attack

Police detectives have arrested seven suspects for allegedly killing four policemen during an attack on a bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. Those arrested included a serving soldier and a dismissed soldier.

 

The bullion van was coming from Enugu State when it was attacked in Abakaliki on July 29, 2020, while the suspects were nabbed a few days later in Delta State. Apart from those killed, several others were injured in the attack.

 

Meanwhile, a situation report sighted by PRNigeria, said “during a serious manhunt by IRT detectives with technical intelligence   support from TIU arrested Alfred Robinson (45), a native of Gelegele Town in Ovia North Local Govern-ment Area of Edo State on August 1 in Asaba, Delta State”. During intensive follow up, six more alleged gang members were arrested by IRT detectives within 24 hours.

 

They are Sergeant Ayeni Samuel, a soldier serving in Ikeja, Lagos; Corporal Emeka Harrison, a dismissed soldier who had served in Maiduguri, Borno State; Emeka Illo, the alleged sponsor of the operation; and Abuchi Elijah Aka aka ‘Chime D Mosquito,’ an alleged informant for the robbers; and Ibanifiroi Ekiene, a native of Tombia community.

 

“Firearms recovered from the criminals include 12 undetonated improvised explosives, one GPMG, six rifles, 51 AK47 magazines, 1,620 ammunition, two robbed vehicles, breaking implements and charms. “All suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the bullion van robbery in Ebonyi State. “The suspects also confessed that four out of the rifles recovered belong to the policemen they killed during the robbery,” the situation report stated. The suspects, it was learnt, are assisting the police to arrest the fleeing gang members

