Ebonyi South Senatorial Race: Umahi loses bid to make INEC list

…Commission lists 12 parties for guber race

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Friday recognised Princess Ann Agom-Eze, as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for Ebonyi South Zone in next year’s general election.

This was as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, published a list of 12 political parties that nominated candidates for the 2023 governorship race in the State.

Governor Umahi, through his Counsel, Roy Nweze Umahi, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, to compel the Commission to recognise the governor as the authentic senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South senatorial District.

Austin Umahi (the governor’s younger brother), a contender, had withdrawn at the 2nd primary election conducted on June 9, 2022, wherein the governor was reported to have won unopposed.

But Princess Agom-Eze who was one of the senatorial aspirants and placed second at the party’s primary, approached the court and urged it not to recognise Umahi’s Senatorial bid, as according to her, she was the rightful candidate of the APC for the election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...