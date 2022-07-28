Ebonyi South Ticket: APC fixes July 31 for re-run

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Sunday, 31st July, 2022, as the date to conduct a primary re-run for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District. The party’s Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, made the disclosure while handing over flags to candidates for the forthcoming local government elections in the state Emegha said: “The rerun election will be conducted strictly in compliance with the Federal High Court’s judgement of Friday 22nd July, 2022. “APC is deeply grounded in administration and as such will do everything possible to eliminate skirmishes that could hinder or obstruct its victory at any election.”
