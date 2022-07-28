News

Ebonyi South Ticket: APC fixes July 31 for re-run

Posted on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Sunday, 31st July, 2022, as the date to conduct a primary re-run for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District. The party’s Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, made the disclosure while handing over flags to candidates for the forthcoming local government elections in the state Emegha said: “The rerun election will be conducted strictly in compliance with the Federal High Court’s judgement of Friday 22nd July, 2022. “APC is deeply grounded in administration and as such will do everything possible to eliminate skirmishes that could hinder or obstruct its victory at any election.”

 

Our Reporters

News

FG faults TI rating process, alleges discrepancies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has faulted a process adopted by Transparency International (TI) in its rating of Nigeria Corruption Perception Index saying that there were discrepancies especially in its data sources. The government also disclosed that it was now more concerned with prevention of corruption by empowering the anticorruption institutions to monitor the process rather than […]
News

Gen Bande wins Kebbi PDP gov primary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Major General Aminu Mohammad Bande (rtd) has emerged as the candidate of the Kebbi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship poll. Bande picked up the ticket after polling 471 votes in the primary. Buhari Bala came second with 43 votes while former Kaduna Electricity Commission boss Garba Argungu placed third with 22 […]
News

MTN, Airtel secure approval to operate Payment Service Bank

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications Companies, MTN and Airtel have received approval in principle to operate a payment service bank (PSB) in the country. The two leading telcos disclosed in regulatory filings on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had last year, approved the same license for 9mobile and Globacom. With the […]

