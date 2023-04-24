Ebonyi South: Umahi, Okorie renew rivalry

Since last year, Governor Dave Umahi and Chief Linus Oko- rie, a for,er two-term member of the House of Representa-

tives and who was the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the just con- cluded general election, had been at loggerheads.

Okorie has been Umahi’s major critic since last year which made the governor to seek his arrest and prosecution. The former lawmaker was arrested by the disbanded Ebu- beagu Security Network in the state and prosecuted by the police.

He was remanded at the Cor- rectional Service Centre, where he stayed for about three months before he regained his freedom. He made some posts on the social media which did not go down well with Umahi and he petitioned the police.

Okorie was later released after in- tervention by some stakeholders who pleaded with Umahi to intervene and he was freed less than two months to the general election.

At that time, Okorie and Umahi were among the leading candidates in the Ebonyi South senatorial elec- tion. While the governor was run- ning on the platform of All Progres- sives Congress (APC), Okorie was the standard bearer of the Labour Party.

Senator Michael Ama Nnachi, who currently represents the zone ran on the platform of Peoples Demo- cratic Party (PDP), while Chief If- eanyi Eleje contested on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

After the polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Umahi winner of the election. The INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial election, Egwu Ogugua of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike in the state, said Umahi polled a total of 28,378 votes, while Okorie scored 25,496 votes. Nnachi and Eleje came third and fourth respectively.

Okorie, who was not satisfied with the results declared by INEC, has gone to challenge results in the state National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which has started looking into his petition, while Umahi has declared for the Senate presidency.

However, the governor’s declara- tion for the Senate presidency did not go down well with Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency in the House of Representatives for eight years.

Okorie, in a statement, said Uma- hi is not qualified to occupy the office of President of the Senate. Accord- ing to him, Umahi’s intention for the Senate presidency was not only incongruous, deceptive and a carica- ture, but dead on arrival.

He added that Umahi has craftily drafted Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, into the project, stressing that no Senator-elect or politician will accord any seriousness to the ambition.

His words: “We note with amuse-

ment Umahi’s backdoor craftiness in drafting Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, to perhaps help him on the soon to be stillbirth ambition; the same man he once called ‘a thief with no intellectual content politics.’

“This is the same Wike that Umahi then described as one who was ‘pack- ing money that is public funds, not an intellectual material, but just packing public funds. Matter of fact; no Senator-elect, political group or platform of worth will accord any seriousness to this over ambition, save as a material for after-hours political comedy.”

Okorie further noted that though he supports the call by Umahi for the South-East to produce the 10th Presi- dent of the Senate, he reminded him that his declaration as Ebonyi South Senator-elect was temporal.

Adding that he remained resolute to reclaim his mandate from the elec- tion petition tribunal, the Labour Par- ty senatorial candidate emphasised that Umahi has no legislative experi- ence to have declared any intention to head a sensitive position as the Senate presidency.

“Umahi who is temporarily pa- rading with my mandate, which he stole on February 25, 2023 through a nebulous alliance with a discredited professor who served as the Return- ing Officer of the Ebonyi South sena- torial election, was also reported to have declared his interest to run for the exalted office of the President of the Senate. This is an ambition that is not only incongruous, deceptive and a caricature; but definitely dead on arrival.

“First, Umahi has no mandate with which to pursue his imaginary ambition with, as I am resolute in reclaiming my legitimate mandate at the election tribunal; the process of which is ongoing. Secondly, and of importance, the extant rules of the Senate and its subsisting precedents are clear on the primacy of cognate legislative experi- ence for any aspirant to the exalted of- fice; who on assumption also doubles as the Chairman of the National Assembly.

“It is important that as Ndigbo, we urgently revert to our old ways of put- ting our best foot forward. The South- East cannot and should never allow self-serving political demagogues to usurp our opportunities, and we must take this serious, especially in the Ni- geria political turf that becomes more complex and dexterous by the daily. “Let me reassure those eminently qualified senators of South-East extraction, especially Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Osita Izu- naso, that irrespective of political party differences, I wholeheartedly support their quest for the emer- gence of a Senate President from the South-East, and I will continue

to do so,” Okorie stated”The LP candidate called on the people of Ebonyi South to remain calm and law abiding as he hope that he would reclaim his mandate.

Reacting to Okorie’s statement, Umahi described him as a serial be- trayer. The governor said he made Okorie politically but he betrayed him. Umahi also alleged that Oko- rie has also betrayed some other per- sons who help him in one way or the other politically.

He said Okorie was not worthy to undress his shoes let alone contest election against him, adding that there was no way he could have lost election to such “funny character” and threatened to sue the former House of Representatives if he continues to say that he stole his man- date.

His words: “I find it extremely very sorry the level of bitter poli- tics in Ebonyi State. After election, people that know that they failed woefully will drag you to tribunal, to Court of Appeal and all sorts of politics. I have listened to Linus Oko- rie. I want to use this opportunity to warn him. If he continues to say that I have a stolen mandate, I will take him to court to prove it because it is a criminal insinuation.

“He has to prove who stole the mandate and he is negatively influencing the outcome of the tribunal by saying that and I must stop him from saying it. He is just a very funny character. He took all the Na- tional Assembly candidates of PDP and APC to court asking the court to declare that they were not qualified. The court at the lower level said that he is an impostor and he failed the election.

“You can imagine Linus Okorie contesting election with Dave Umahi. They are certain things that you hear. For him to think that even if I was not a governor, that he could defeat me in any contest. Is it because of his academic background? He puts WAEC, somebody that has WAEC is the person that is going to represent Ebonyi South. If he has university education and it is proper, why didn’t he file it? He did not. Is it his family background? Is it his academic background? Is it is achievement in life? So, he is just a funny character.

“Linus Okorie is a serial betrayer, who has it not betrayed? Is it Sam Egwu, is it Pius Anyim? He has be- trayed everyone that has helped him. And just only today, the Appeal court quashed the case against him and he is to pay APC candidates 10million and to pay PDP candidates 10million too. I will look for the money by all means. And coming to think of it, he was not qualified to contest for the election, he was never a member of the Labour Party. We are taking that up and he is going to see how he will be disgraced because he contested for the PDP primaries. At the time he was contesting for PDP primaries, the submission of register to INEC has stopped.

“If you name was not there in INEC, it means that you are not a member of the party. So, if you name is not in the register of a po- litical party, it means you are not a member the party as at the time of the election. So, he was not a mem- ber of the Labour Party as the time of the election. So, he was never a member of the Labour Party at the time of the election. So, I don’t want to join issues with him because he is too little to me.

“This is a man God used me to make. First House of Assembly, I made quarrel against the will of my boss Chief Elechi and I respect Elechi a lot. The governor never wanted him to go to the National Assembly, it was Darlington that he wanted but because of the respect Chief Elechi had for me as the party chairman, he allowed him. The second time, it was Jonathan’s wife against the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius. And then, I did everything and he went for the second time. The third time, it was very difficult. Anyim said no, it was the turn of Ivo Local Government.

“It is a very funny thing for a man that is in his 50s, Linus Okorie to occupy social media on daily basis talking about people that he cannot undress their shoes, it’s a shame.”