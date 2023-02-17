Ebonyi State: Task before CP Faleye Olaleye

T he transfer of Aliyu Garba out of the Ebonyi State Police Command was a big relief to Ebonyi people. Hence, the jubilant celebrations on the streets even by market women. Umahi’s crackdown on Ebonyi people started when he followed his miscalculated presidential ambition into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

That misadventure rendered Umahi a political pariah as he lost his people’s solidarity. Rejected, Umahi sought a way to avenge himself on the Ebonyi people. To prepare the grounds, Umahi barefacedly accused leaders of Ebonyi State on whose back he rode to power in 2015 as being terrorists.

Umahi, like Cyprian Ekwensi’s major character in ‘An African Nights Entertainment’, Mallam Abu Bakir, was unrelenting in his bid to avenge himself on Ebonyi people who refused to feed his political ambitions. He established the Ebubeagu Security outfit. Because of constitutional restraints, Umahi needed the cooperation of the police to fly his dark intention against Ebonyi people. He found a willing tool in Garba. Umahi unleashed Ebubeagu, which recruits operatives and commanders from APC, on the Ebonyi people.

Currently, the Ebonyi State Chairman of APC heads the command structure of Ebubeagu. To them, membership of opposition parties amounts to a crime. Armed Ebubeagu operatives have been seen adorned in the campaign outfits of the APC governorship candidate while on their duty of harassing Ebonyi people. An emotionally offensive video of the torture with a hammer and axe of a young man in Akeze, Ivo LGA by Ebubeagu with a milk-coloured bus with plate number “Ebonyi, SKA 20 LG” has surfaced after the criminals arrested for murder were allegedly released.

Beyond allegations of conspiracy in the infringement of Ebonyian’s rights, CP Garba Aliyu has been accused of ratifying the crimes of Ebubeagu which allegedly runs a torture chamber in the old Government House directly opposite the CP’s office. When Hon. Linus Okorie was kidnapped and later framed for drug offences by Ebubeagu, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ebonyi State denounced and distanced itself from Okorie’s travails. Yet, the Ebonyi State Police Command, under CP Garba Aliyu, allegedly ratified the kidnap of Okorie by arresting him for flouting police invitations!

Several armed mercenaries arrested in the Effium war theatre were all allegedly released or allowed to escape by the Ebonyi State Police Command under CP Aliyu Garba. Even the armoury of Ebonyi State Police Command has allegedly been made available to a party in the Effium war for use. When the crime burst, the armourer, Inspector Chika Elom; an ex-soldier, James Agena and others were arrested. Nothing has been heard about the matter even when killings go on there. All these culminated in a total loss of confidence in the Nigeria Police Force in Ebonyi State and led to a flurry of agitations for the removal, probe and prosecution of CP Aliyu Garba.

Top on these agitations was the petition of All Ebonyians in Diaspora led by a UK-based Ebonyi State-born scientist, Dr. Daniel Nwibo, calling on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Umahi and Aliyu for war crimes and campaigning for travel bans against them and members of their families for killings and other rights abuses.

The arrival of CP Faleye Olaleye is a good devel-opment for which Ebonyi people are celebrating, but it comes with big tasks for the officer and gentleman. CP Olaleye had served in Ebonyi Police Command before, but he is coming to take over a command where the operatives have been fully compromised and they abdicated their duties to Ebubeagu which is an APC militia.

He is also taking over a command in which the people have lost confidence. CP Olaleye is coming to serve in a state where the governor will allegedly want to buy his conscience or deny him logistics necessary for him to succeed in securing Ebonyi State. Lastly, CP Olaleye is taking over a command where the governor is said to play politics with everything, including security of lives and property. So, CP Olaleye is not coming to a tea party in Ebonyi State. He is expected to return the command to the path of professionalism and diligence, and tackle the Effium war with the neutrality needed to make the Federal Government peace initiative work.

He is coming to fight hard to maintain his pedigree and dignity from the smear of a governor who is averse to rule of law and human dignity. It is in the light of the foregoing that a foremost Ebonyi diaspora group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID), had in press statement signed by the group’s president, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, welcomed CP Faleye Olaleye to Ebonyi State. While expressing happiness over the pedigree of Olaleye whom the group described as “an officer known for his transparency, whose open door policy is worthy of emulation”, the group charged him “to immediately get to work by not only disbanding the Ebubeagu terror squad but setting up a special task force from within the Command to recover the arms and ammunitions the government and its agents and cronies have stockpiled in the State for the purposes of the forthcoming general elections.” May God help CP Faleye Olaleye to succeed in Ebonyi State!

