Ebonyi State: Your future, Anayo Edwin, is here!

I n the history of any given people, God positions people strategically for use as vehicles for the achievement of His intentions for the people. The stories of Moses, David and others show that God does not call the qualified, but rather qualifies the called. It is the grace of God in a man that matters. Twenty-six years after its creation, Ebonyi State has no doubt made progress in the form of free education in the first administration; unity bridges, international market, the wellplanned Ochudo Secretariat and civil service reforms in the second administration; and roads and overhead bridges in the present administration.

However, in spite of these, Ebonyi State has not achieved the future designed for her by her founders. For instance, many Ebonyi children are out of school because of school fees. Families go to bed hungry for lack of food. The middle class in Ebonyi State has been wiped out due to privatization of public opportunities, pay cuts in the salaries of civil servants and destruction of middle class businesses in Abakpa and Building Material markets. The education sector is in coma due to lack of teachers and a pretentious approach to policy implementation. Portable water has been unavailable.

The health sector is not any different. Communal wars are fought in every corner of Ebonyi State. Fundamental human rights have been reduced to privileges subject to political expediency. All these and more have reduced life expectancy in Ebonyi State to the minimum and allegedly earned Ebonyi State the rating as the poverty capital of Southern Nigeria by the National Bureau of Statistics. This was not and could not have been the future that Ebonyi founders wanted for Ebonyi State and her people. The choice of leadership or election is important because leadership makes fundamental differences in any given society.

It is leadership that turned the desert of Dubai into a global centre of excellence. It is leadership that has also turned the expansive gold mines and arable farm lands of African nations into the barren land that African nations have become for their citizens. In fact, through elections people can fast-track, amend or destroy their collective and individual destinies. Hence, this piece.

The first crucial step in Nigerian elections is the party primaries. In Ebonyi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has always swept Ebonyi State since 1999 and is poised to do the same. PDP parades an impressive array of qualified aspirants from all walks of life. However, one aspirant stands out like a mast from the rest of the aspirants in many unique ways, holding out the future that Ebonyi people deserve, desire and crave for. That aspirant, who incidentally is one of the youngest, is a man who has from the beginning poured out his life like libation through unending dispassionate pristine investments in humanity.

This young man with eyes on the future has versatile leadership experiences from two different geo-political zones in Nigeria. He is no other than Anayo Edwin (Anatex), the leading PDP aspirant in the approaching 2023 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State.

Anayo Edwin began life as a private business man. As a positively unusual person for whom self comes last, Anatex began radical investments into humanity through charity works even before finding strong footing in business. Anatex was also a social galvanizer. He nurtured non-indigenes in Bayelsa State into political relevance.

In 2012, he was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Non-indigenes Affairs by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State. His overflowing goodwill endeared him to his people who invited him into politics and voted him to represent Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly in 2015. Following Anayo Edwin’s track records in office, his grateful constituents re-elected him in 2019.

That act of gratitude fired Anatex, a conscientious manager of public trust and charity worker, to escalate his investments in humanity both in his constituency and in the entire Ebonyi State. Various constituency projects dot the entire landscape of Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency. He facilitated federal jobs for scores of Ebonyi people. Through his medical amnesty programme, Anatex, pays bills of discharged but detained patients and mobilizes them for self-reliance. Anatex runs scholarships and financial aid programmes to students from every corner of Ebonyi State.

He built modern houses and distributed cars and motorcycles to people across Ebonyi State without political conditions attached to the gifts. The community of physically-challenged has continued to sing the pristine investments of Anatex in their lives.

Anayo Edwin has won accolades for nonviolent and peaceful political career, grassroots sports development and human capital development in Ebonyi State. As the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial primaries approach on 24th May, 2022, the delegates are presented with a proven astute and conscientious manager of the public trust; a visionary leader with a feasible, home-made economic development master plan for Ebonyi State; a man whose constituency is humanity – Rt. Hon. Anayo Edwin! Anayo Edwin personifies the new Ebonyi State where prosperity will be measured in the quality of lives of citizens and not on pedestrian decoys. That is the ideal future of Ebonyi State; and Anayo Edwin represents it.

