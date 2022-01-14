Ebonyi State’s Cybercrimes (prohibition) Law 2021: Return of Decree 4 of 1984?

Since 2015, the constitutional freedom of speech and information has been grossly encumbered in Ebonyi State. The media has been unlawfully harassed; journalists arrested and detained by agents of government at different times. In April 2020, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State banned for life the Sun Newspaper correspondent in the state, Chijioke Agwu, and his Vanguard Newspaper counterpart, Peter Okutu, from all government facilities in the state! Agwu had written about the outbreak of Lassa fever; while Okutu reported the invasion of UnwuoguduAkpu- Ngbo community by gunmen. That the governor gleefully issued the notorious life ban in a live state broadcast, boasting of his “koboko” and declaring: “We have to leave the court out of this”, point to his proclivity for raw extrajudicial protocols in managing speech/information rights. However, the bedlam generated by that ban from local and international communities compelled the governor to withdraw the otiose life ban and apologize publicly to the innocent journalists.

In May 2021, unyielding Governor Umahi repackaged his disinclination to freedom of speech. Receiving DIG Egbunike during Egbunike’s courtesy visit to Ebonyi State, Umahi alleged that: “The most dangerous attack on the Nigerian nation is the social media”! In a typical paradox, Umahi after admitting that: “We have sufficient laws to checkmate this social media”, charged his aides to: “Research all the constitution and then, let’s see how we can make a law on fake news”. On September 28, 2021, Governor Umahi assented to the Ebonyi State Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Bill 2021 which contents create doubts as to whether the drafters had even a glance at the 1999 CFRN! The hoarding of the law which hard/soft copy cannot be readily seen is disturbing. The law was first seen on December 27, 2021 when a female rights activist who passed through the eye of the needle to obtain a copy of the law exposed its content.

Before then, the law, which is obviously targeted at the opposition, had been unleashed on an Ebonyi-based on-air personality, Godfrey Chikwere, who recently left the services of Ebonyi State Government; an Enugu-based rights activist, Chibuikem Ugwuanyi; and an Ebonyi-based social media influencer, Paschal Etu. Chikwere was released after days of detention in both Ebonyi Police Command Headquarters and in the Federal Teaching Hospital where he was taken to for medical attention, having fallen sick in police custody; while combined pressures from rights groups yanked Ugwuanyi off the malicious grip of the government. Paschal Etu has been languishing in detention since November 30, 2021. It is instructive that none of those arrested under this law have been/will be diligently prosecuted. Section 8 of the law provides that: “No person(s) shall be prosecuted under this Law (sic) without the written consent of the Honourable Attorney-General”!

This untimed section is a clever reinvention of Decree No 4 (Public Officers Protection Against False Publications) of 1984 as well as the infamous Hate Speech Bill which local and international pressures had shot down at the National Assembly; and it offers EBSG and her agents the opportunity to arrest and detain innocent members of the opposition as long as it pleases them just like they

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...