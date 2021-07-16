Ebonyi suspends school principals, teacher over misconduct

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday ordered immediate suspension of two Junior Secondary School Principals and a teacher over alleged truancy and other unprofessional conducts in schools. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, ordered the suspension during an unscheduled visit to some schools across the state along with officials of the State Secondary Education Board (SSEB) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The affected principals include the Principal, Nnodo Junior Secondary School, Mrs. Ann Okafor who was suspended for one month without pay, while her counterpart at Junior Secondary School, Izzi Junior High School, Mrs. Okereke Angelina was also given two months suspension without pay. Ugbala directed that a teacher at Izzi Senior High School, Mr. Monday Ogbu was also suspended for two months without salary for signing attendance register and thereafter absconded from the school without permission or signing the movement register. He also directed that Mrs. Vivian Eluu should take over as the Acting Principal of Izzi Junior High School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

