Ebonyi suspends school principals, teacher over misconduct

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday ordered immediate suspension of two Junior Secondary School Principals and a teacher over alleged truancy and other unprofessional conducts in schools. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, ordered the suspension during an unscheduled visit to some schools across the state along with officials of the State Secondary Education Board (SSEB) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The affected principals include the Principal, Nnodo Junior Secondary School, Mrs. Ann Okafor who was suspended for one month without pay, while her counterpart at Junior Secondary School, Izzi Junior High School, Mrs. Okereke Angelina was also given two months suspension without pay. Ugbala directed that a teacher at Izzi Senior High School, Mr. Monday Ogbu was also suspended for two months without salary for signing attendance register and thereafter absconded from the school without permission or signing the movement register. He also directed that Mrs. Vivian Eluu should take over as the Acting Principal of Izzi Junior High School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.
Related Articles
Zamfara purchases 31kg of gold to end firearms-for-gold businesses
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has announced the purchase of 31-kilogramme worth of refined gold by his administration with a view to sanitising mining activities, including sale and purchase transactions for the social and economic wellbeing of both artisanal miners and the people of the state. Governor Matawalle announced that his administration would […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Passion for souls, destinies tied to Mgbidi 2021 took better part of me –Muoka
When the General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic and Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, decided against all odds to host Mgbidi International Crusade 2021, little was it known that the servant of God just moved by the passion for thousands of souls whose fates and destiny were tied to the crusade’s annual spiritual exercise, coincided […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
…Edo second best in managing pandemic –NCDC
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has ranked Edo State second after Lagos State in the managing the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria. Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the Edo State Governor, Crusoe Osagie made this known in a statement yesterday in Benin the state capital even as he stated that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)