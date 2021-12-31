Ebonyi: Tensionasthugsblockwomen, motorists, others from attending Christmas party

There was tension and confusion in Amanator Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday when suspected political thugs blocked the road in the area to prevent women and other road users from accessing the road to attend a Christmas party organised by a woman business mogul in the area, Dr Nwakaego Emmanuel popularly known as Ego Bekee in the state.

The suspected political thugs were armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

They had barricaded Egunkwor in the Isu com-munity early in the morning with the weapons and ordered women and motorists heading to the woman’s house, venue of the Christmas party to go back to where they were coming from as they vowed that they cannot allow the party to hold.

The thugs in the afternoon moved close to the woman’s house and blocked the road connecting the house with logs of wood after turning her guests back. Journalists invited for the event were also disallowed from having access to the venue.

The situation caused tension in the community with many guests going back to where they were coming from

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...