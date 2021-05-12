Ebonyi: Three robbers’ bodies found in shallow graves

Police yesterday said they had discovered three shallow graves where armed robbers who attempted to rob a commercial bank at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State buried their colleagues who were killed. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, disclosed this while speaking with our correspondent in Abakaliki.

Armed robbers had last week dispossessed some residents of Onueke and workers at the site of the ongoing construction of International Airport in the community and attempted to rob a commercial bank in the area. The robbers killed a policeman and shot the bank manager. Odah said three of the suspects were gunned down during a shootout with the police. According to her, the police also recovered arms and ammunition from the robbers. The PPRO added that during police operations in the area a few days after the incident, three shallow graves were discovered by the police.

She said: “We have been arresting and the criminals have been having casualties. They have never come and go unchallenged, they have always been challenged; there have always been gun battles and when they say unknown gunmen, we have always been seeing their faces. “It is no more faceless group, it is now ‘facefull’ because the ones that came to Ebonyi Police Division have faces and one of them was gunned down. One was also gunned down at Abaomege. The ones that went to Ohaukwu a few days ago to attack patrol vehicles, two of them were gunned down.

“The ones that attempted to rob a bank at Onueke, three of them, including a woman, were gunned down. Many ammunition were recovered from them. The Commissioner of Police earned IGP’s commendation as a result of that case. We actually burst their hideouts and recovered a lot of arms and ammunition. We also discovered three shallow graves where they buried their members that were also victims; which means six of them were gunned down. “I want to ask those hoodlums, what is their gain in killing their brothers? What is their gain in attacking police? What is the sin of the police? If they are complaining of bad government or lack of money, what is the sin of the Nigeria police? The police have given their time and energy to protect this country.”

Like this: Like Loading...