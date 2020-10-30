Ebonyi: Thugs murder inspector, sever his private parts

…kill two other cops, torch station, steal arms

Hoodlums have killed an officer, Inspector Egu Omoni, attached to Ebonyi State Police Command, cut off his penis and snatched his AK-47 rifle, during an attack on a police station in Abakaliki. The thugs, armed with sophisticated weapons and objects suspected to be charms, who invaded the Central Police Station (CPS), Abakaliki, set the station on fire, including patrol vehicles, exhibit vehicles, tricycles/motorcycles and other police property within the station. They shot sporadically at the policemen in the station.

The hoodlums later stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday, vandalised the police station, burnt two vehicles and exhibit motorcycles. They shot and wounded another officer, Inspector Okewu Sunday, and also snatched his AK47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed various attacks on police stations across the state, killing and injuring men of the police command and snatching their rifles. Odah said unscrupulous youths, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who took to the streets under the guise of #ENDSARS protests were responsible for the various attacks.

She said: “In the past couple of weeks, it has been so challenging for the country at large especially, the Nigeria Police Force, the lead agency on internal security that values and respects the rights of citizens, which include the fundamental rights to peaceful protest as enshrined in our constitution. “On Wednesday 21st October, 2020 the protest was hijacked by criminal minded miscreants suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who invaded Central Police Station Abakaliki shooting sporadically at the Policemen, in the process two Policemen (PC Akpu Paul and PC Ali Samson) sustained bullet injuries. Two days later, one of the victims, PC Paul Akpu, died while on admission at the Alex- Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (A-E FETHA).

“The hoodlums proceeded to B Division KpriKpri/C Division Ekumenyi (Eke-Abe Police Station) and set the two stations on fire, after looting exhibit motorcycles, Plasma TVs, fans and other valuables from the exhibit rooms.

“The criminals also made an attempt to break and release inmates from Abakaliki custodial centre, but the joint force of the police and other sister security agencies did not allow them access to the facility.

“Despite the launch of the community policing by the Inspector-General of Police and the inauguration of the state committees by the Governor of Ebonyi State, aiming at bringing the police closer to the public and the immediate action taken by the governor towards tackling the demand made by #ENDSARS protesters in Ebonyi State by setting up a Judicial Panel to investigate human rights violations and victims support fund, giving a room for the members of the public to register their complaints, the hoodlums resurfaced on 22nd of October, 2020 and set ablaze Ohaozara Divisional Headquarters and Okposi Police Station together with two patrol vehicles, three exhibit vehicles and the DPO’s car.

“The hoodlums also critically injured an inspector attached to Ohaozara Division who is currently on admission in the hospital. They looted the two police formations’ exhibit rooms and vandalised the newly built Okposi Divisional Headquarters which is yet to be commissioned.

