Ebonyi to hold LG polls August 15

Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), yesterday announced August 15, 2020 as a new date for the conduct of Local Government and Councillorship Elections in the state. LocalGovernmentElection inEbonyiStatewasscheduled to take place on 25th April before it was suspended by Governor Dave Umahi following coronavirus pandemic. Chairman of EBSIEC, Chief Jossy Eze announced this while briefing political stakeholders in Abakaliki. Eze explained that the Commission was continuing withalltheprocessesalready put in place for the election before it was suspended as a result of COVID-19.

He noted that the Commission would republish names of all qualified candidates who won the primaries as they would be the one to contest the election, saying the Commission was aware of some states that conducted LG Elections during the lockdown and emphasized that the Election would be conducted in line with COVID- 19 protocol. Some of stakeholders and representatives of political parties expressed commitment to abide by the guidelines of EBSIEC.

