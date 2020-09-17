News

Ebonyi to reopen schools Oct. 5

Nursery, primary and tertiary institutions in Ebonyi State are to reopen for academic activities on October 5.
Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council Meeting.
He, however, noted that there will be staggering of classes in line with the COVID-19 protocols in place in the state.
The commissioner also noted that nursery/creche will not be reopening this year.
“The Honourable Commissioner for Education in a memo presented in Exco today for reopening of all school: primary, secondary and tertiary, the Exco approved 5th October 2020.
“Note that nursery schools/creche are not reopening until 2021.
“There will be staggering of classes in two sessions (morning 8am-12pm and Afternoon 12:15 – 4.15pm) in order to maintain social distancing,” he said.
Schools in the state were shut down in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Our Reporters

