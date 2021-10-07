Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Transporters protest invasion of parks, threaten to withdraw services

Hoodlums allegedly backed by government officials yesterday invaded the private premises of transporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital sealing them up after smashing glasses of several vehicles. The attackers, who were said to have been armed to the teeth, were reportedly trying to compel the operators to abandon their current business premises within the city centre, and move to a government designated park far off outside the metropolis.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the state government had, in a bid to create a new revenue source, made the decision to move other transport operators to the new area originally designated as ‘tipper park,’ even as the place was not ready for use by smaller vehicles, or accessible to majority of commuters, as it was too far from the city centre.

Most transport operators, after vehement protests, later paid the stipulated fees for spaces in the proposed park, believing that the movement would take place when the proposed park is ready. However, Commissioner for Transport and Parks in Ebonyi State, Eze Nwachukwu Eze, reportedly summoned a meeting of members of the Association of Mass Transit Operators, AMTO, to a meeting Thursday last week, where he ordered them to move out of the state capital and relocate to the proposed, undeveloped park immediately. The meeting had ended in a stalemate as the union protested the order to vacate immediately, asking for more time, while the commissioner made no commitments.

Some of the transporters told journalists anonymously that they had expected that further consultations would follow, but yesterday’s attacks on premises of operators by heavily armed thugs changed the dynamics of the interface between the state and the business owners.

“People, including commuters and officers of affected companies ran helter-skelter, as the thugs moved from one park to another, smashing windshields and windows of buses in parking and loading bays, with reckless abandon. “Officials of AMTO made futile attempts to reach affected government officials, the Commissioner for Transport and Parks, Eze Nwachukwu Eze, and Commissioner for Capital Territory, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, as they were said to be unavailable

