Ebonyi: Two children killed in attack on herds men's camp

Two children have been killed in an attack on herdmen in their camp at Ukwuachi forest in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed this in a release made available to journalists in Abakaliki.
She gave the names of the deceased as Adamu Ibrahim, 7, and Jubril Ibrahim, 15.
Odah said two other herders were critically injured in the attack and are currently receiving treatment at AE-Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.
She said: “Ine Ado Ibrahim a Fulani herdsmen who reported at Ishieke Division stated that the victims are his grand children and that the attack took place at their camp in the aforementioned area while the children were sleeping after cow grazing on the 28th September, 2020 by 9pm.
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, who undertook a tour to the area, has ordered full scale investigation into the matter with a view to arresting the perpetrators who fled the scene immediately after the incident.
“He also urges the general public especially herders to remain calm and not to embark on any reprisal attack as the Command under his watch will live no stone on turn for the interest of justice.”

