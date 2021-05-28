Ebonyi: Umahi signs 199km $150m ring road project

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday signed a contract for the construction of a 199km ring road project in the state. The project will gulp $150 million, which was obtained from the African Development Bank (ADB) by the state government as loan. The ring road cut across eight out of the 13 local government areas of the state, and out of the 199km road, the state government had already constructed about 60 kilometers. The state Governor, Dave Umahi, while signing the first phase of the contract with the contractors at the Governor’s Office, New Government House, Centenary city, Abakaliki, the state capital, urged the contractors to ensure quality and speedy completion of the project. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his assistance in helping the state to secure the loan for the project.

