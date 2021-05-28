Ebonyi: Umahi signs 199km $150m ring road project

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday signed a contract for the construction of a 199km ring road project in the state. The project will gulp $150 million, which was obtained from the African Development Bank (ADB) by the state government as loan. The ring road cut across eight out of the 13 local government areas of the state, and out of the 199km road, the state government had already constructed about 60 kilometers. The state Governor, Dave Umahi, while signing the first phase of the contract with the contractors at the Governor’s Office, New Government House, Centenary city, Abakaliki, the state capital, urged the contractors to ensure quality and speedy completion of the project. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his assistance in helping the state to secure the loan for the project.
Northern elders dissociate selves from Gumi’s allegation against military
…say military a professional, non-partisan institution Our Reporter Some patriots under the aegis of North East Elders for Peace and Development, have dissociated themselves from comments credited to a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, wherein he accused the military of inadvertently triggering the raging banditry in parts of the North. The cleric, who has […]
Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of service chiefs
Following the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs with immediate effect. In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there was urgent need to effect a change […]
Buhari, others mourn Balarabe Musa
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined a teeming number of prominent Nigerians in mourning former civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who died earlier Wednesday, aged 84. The president in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, […]
