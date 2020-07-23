Ebonyi: Umahi suspends ACTDB members as three-storey building collapses

A three-storey building under construction in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, collapsed yesterday morning. Governor Dave Umahi has suspended indefinitely members of the Abakaliki Capital City Development Board (ACTDB) over the building collapse. The building is located on Nkaliki Road opposite the Secretariat of the Abakaliki Local Government Headquarters.

No life was lost in the incident as the workers had not reported for work at the time it collapsed. Top government officials including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro Emegha, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital Territory, Chinyelu Udoku, and the Chairman of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB), Dr. Uche Onwe, visited the site. Ugbala directed the immediate sealing of the site and demolition of the building. Emegha, on his part, directed that the site engineer be arrested by the police immediately. On her part, Udoku directed the ACTDB to provide the staff who gave approval for the building and all those in charge of monitoring the construction.

The ACTDB Chairman, Onwe said preliminary investigation revealed that the builders used substandard materials and the building had a lot of structural defects. Hesaid:”Theengineerattached to the building did not do any professional work. The quality of iron rods, themixture, andtheconcrete are not up to standard.

“You can see we have sealed it. There is a lot of compromise, even from the foundation.” Onwe explained that the board had launched an investigation into the incident. According to him, all those found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted. He added: “The building is going to be demolished today and evacuated. Every building has a town planner, an engineer and a professional builder attached but in the course of construction these people compromised. “This structure wasn’t approved during my time but we take responsibility for it because government is a continuum. We will trace the file to know if it was actually approved for three-story and if it followed the stipulated standard.

