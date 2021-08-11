Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Umahi suspends commissioner for insurbodination

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Hon. Clement A. Nweke as Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development with immediate effect.

The indefinite suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty.

A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Ph.D, directed the Commissioner to handover all governmental property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most Senior officer in the Ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, August 11.

He is also directed to ensure strict compliance to this directive.

Reporter

Metro & Crime

Lagos Police create more flash points to fight crime

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has created more pin point at Ile Zik, Opebi, Monkey Bridge, Odo- Iya Alaro and other places aimed at reducing crime and criminalities in the state. Odumosu also ordered Divisional Police Officers (DPO), Area Commanders and Head of Tactical Commands to carry out aggressive raid on black […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Ekiti ex-U.S Army officer regains freedom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

A former officer of the United States of America army and a native of Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, Mr Jide Ijadare, who was abducted four days ago, has regained freedom from his abductors. Ijadare was kidnapped around 2.05pm on Tuesday and has now been released after four days in the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID 19: Resume international flights to Kano, business community tells Buhari

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The business community in Kano has raised the alarm that as the continued closure of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is adversely affecting them. According to them, many of their businesses have been crippled while many of their members are now bankrupt. They thus appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the opening of […]

