Ebonyi: Umahi suspends commissioner for insurbodination

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Hon. Clement A. Nweke as Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development with immediate effect.

The indefinite suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty.

A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Ph.D, directed the Commissioner to handover all governmental property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most Senior officer in the Ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, August 11.

He is also directed to ensure strict compliance to this directive.

