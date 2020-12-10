Ebonyi: Unending cult war, killings

It has been cult wars and killings in different parts of Ebonyi State in the past one week with many lives lost. UCHENNA INYA reports

Since the past one week, Ebonyi State, which used to be very peaceful has been turned to a zone of cult war and killings by two rival cult groups. They are battling for supremacy. Three persons were first killed, with two injured when the cult war and killings started late last month. One of the deceased is a 25-year-old phone accessory dealer, Nwabueze Emmanuel, who was shot dead inside the KpiriKpiri market in the metropolis. Before the killing, there was a burial at Ngbo community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state during which a man was shot and was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

After that, one person was shot around 6pm in Ahia Ofu along Enugu /Abakaliki highway, following the shooting of the man at the burial ceremony in Ngbo. Then three days later, at about 11.30 am, Nwabueze Emmanuel was shot in his shop at KpiriKpiri market while another person was shot at hill top axis of capital city same day. Another man was also shot at the back also inside KpiriKpiri market and is currently battling for survival in the hospital.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists who stormed KpiriKpiri with motorcycle walked into Emmanuel’s shop, after shooting in the air. The deceased was said to have asked his costumers to excuse them, adding that he was the target.

His customers immediately left his shop and the suspected cultists shot him in different parts of the body before fleeing from the scene. He was rushed to the hospital by the leaders of the market but was later confirmed dead by a doctor after three hours. The police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident. She said the three victims are from Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

“At 11.30 am yesterday ( Tuesday) , three motorcycles conveying three passengers each stormed KpiriKpiri market shouting cult language , Axe man, Ayeees , attacked and shot one Nwabueze Emmanuel, 25-year-old of Amaeze village in Effium Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The DPO of the area rushed to the scene, rushed the victim to hospital for treatment. After about three hours, the victim, who seemed to be responding to treatment, gave up the ghost because the gunshots were too much; one on the head, two on the chest and one in the stomach, which means they actually came to kill.

“The same thing happened at Ahia- Ofu. People on bike came and shot one dead, at hill top junction the same day and another one beside KpiriKpiri area; that is the fourth one. Among the four shot, only one is alive”.

“It is strongly believed that it is a cult clash but we are investigating it because Ebonyi is not known for this. “We are appealing; the community leaders, vigilante groups should not relent. They should go back and continue to assist the police to arrest the perpetrators as they did when police guns were snatched.

These are their children and each of them is just 25 years. It is painful”. She said. After some days, two lovers were killed in Oriuzo, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state. One Shedrak Nwode from Umuezoka alongside his girlfriend were shot dead during heated arguments at a thanksgiving ceremony organized by a serving councilor in Ezza North LGA . Sources told New Telegraph that trouble started when Nwode arrived the venue of the event and people started shouting APC!, APC!! and the deceased quickly said that he was not of APC but for PDP. On saying this, a highly placed person from the area shouted at him and threatened to kill him if he ‘messes’ up.

One of the sources said: “The fight is supposed to by between PDP and APC. The deceased got to the venue of the event while they were shouting APC! APC!! He said he is not of APC but of PDP. As he made the comment, one of the highly placed persons in the community told him not to say nonsense or they kill him. Then, the deceased asked why he should be threatened that way and asked if he doesn’t have the right to express himself. From that moment, serious argument broke out.

The Chairman of Ezza North, Mrs Nora Alo, called the deceased for a talk and after that, they took pictures together and everything was resolved amicably. “After about 10 minutes, the deceased left with the girlfriend. While leaving the venue of the event, he was ambushed by that highly placed person that threatened him and was shot at a close range on the head.

It was a bullet from the deceased head that killed the deceased girlfriend he was carrying on his motorcycle. “You know that two confraternities; Baggers and Ayes have been having issues in the state.

While the person that killed him and the girlfriend belongs to Baggers, the deceased belongs to Ayes. But the state government had taken measures few days back to make peace for the people. Now, another killing has taken place from a government official.

“The deceased is from Umuezeoka in Ezza North and his name is Shedrak Chinedu Nwode also known as Mgbamgba. He was planning to get married. He kept the girl he wants to get married to in the house and went to the thanksgiving with one of his girlfriends.”

The killings, however, escalated to Onueke in Ezza South LGA of the state, where another person identified as Chikwado Nweke, popularly known as Quack, was shot dead at Ikwo Road, Onueke, in the night. The deceased, who is from Amuzu in Ezza South LGA, until his death, worked at Ezekuna Motor Park. His killers reportedly threw him into a nearby gutter, where his body was found the following morning. His corpse has already been deposited in Onueke morgue. Days later, gunmen suspected to be cultists shot Mrs. Chinyere Uchechukwu, wife of the Pastor of Power of Pentecostal Church, Okposi Achara in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

There have been cult killings in different parts of the state in the last one week with over 10 persons shot dead, following supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in the state. The gunmen invaded the church last week and shot the woman on her head when the Church was in prayer mood.

The church immediately discontinued its service as the worshippers scampered for safety. But some elders of the church and youths, however assisted the Pastor to take his wife to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident and said that the Commissioner of Police, Philip Sule, has ordered for full investigation over the shooting. “On 2nd December at about 8. 45 am, one pastor Uchechukwu Aboh of Ihime Mbano, Imo State, Pastoring at Power of Pentecostal Church, Okposi Achara in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State reported at Ohaozara Division that on 1st December by 7 pm, while they were in church service, unknown persons came to his church and shot at his wife one, Chinyere Uchechukwu, on her head with locally made gun.

“The victim was rushed to Excellent Hospital, Okposi Achara, for treatment. The DPO said they rushed the woman to hospital where she is receiving treatment. “Investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police is very interested in this matter.

He has ordered full investigation into this matter with a view to unravelling the mystery behind the shooting because we are actually aware that there is cult clash in Ebonyi and the joint security operatives are on the matter and we hope very soon we will be able to fish out those cultists. “But it is very surprising when a pastor’s wife is also shot in the church and nothing was stolen to say it is a case of robbery and no other person was injured to say it is a mistake of identity.”

Like this: Like Loading...