Ebonyi: Warlord held for killing four children, 60-year-old man

Police yesterday b arrested a man, Daniel Igwe, for the alleged abduction and murder of five people at Enyigba community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The people of Enyigba and their neighbouring Echi-alike, Ikwo local Government Area have been at war for several years over land dispute. The crisis worsened last month when five people, among them an elderly man, were abducted by suspected warlords. Governor Dave Umahi gave the warlords seven days to release the abducted people but they ignored the ultimatum.

However, a man was arrested for killing the missing five people aged between six and 60 years. The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, took the suspect to Umahi yesterday during a meeting of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ikwo and Izzi stakeholders with the governor.

He said: “This is the culprit, but he was insisting they were five in number. That four of them aged between six and 12 years while the last person among them was an elderly person of about 60 years old. “He confessed along with others that they actually did what they had to do; they killed the five people from Izzi and from there they took them on a wheelbarrow and deposited them in a river.”

“We are trying everything possible to uncover the exact place. We went along with him. We are still going back because he has mentioned a lot of others who are his accomplices.” After seeing the suspect, Umahi sued for peace between the two local government areas and said the blood of those killed would always speak for them. He said: “I want the Izzi people to know that the government of Ebonyi State, Christi Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Ikwo people have kept to their word by arresting the chief culprit. I was told that others were at large, but we are looking for them. We have dispatched people to those areas to look for them. The blood of those people will speak for them.” However the suspect, Igwe, while answering questions from the governor, denied involvement in the killings.

