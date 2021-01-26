Ebonyi: Warlords killed our fathers, mothers, siblings –Victims

My baby has bullets in her hand, says mother

Umahi extends curfew, seals NURTW park, suspends aides

Transport union chair declared wanted

Victims of the clash between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday recounted how they lost their mothers, fathers and siblings while their property and other valuables were burnt.

The crisis was caused by a clash between two leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Effium branch.

Some of the victims said they had not seen their loved ones since Saturday when the clash started. Mrs. Nnenna Okorie, a nursing mother whose baby was still having bullets in one of her hands following the shooting by warlords, explained that her mother and two brothers were killed in the melee.

The woman broke down in tears while speaking with New Telegraph at the Effium Police Division where she was taking refuge with thousands of other displaced persons. She said:

“They killed my mother, my two brothers and burnt our house. They shot my baby and she is having bullets in her hands. I need help so that my baby will not die, she has a bullet on her hand. I don’t have money to treat her, I need help. Please, I need serious help.”

Another victim, Ogonna Uguru, narrated how the warlords invaded their house at night and killed her father, brother and sister and then shot her. She said: “They killed my brother, my sister and my father. They macheted (cut with machetes) me and shot me like this.

They invaded our house in the night and started shooting sporadically. They first shot my sister before killing my brother and my father, they then burnt our house.” Nwanneamaka Uguru, also a victim, said “they met me inside the room and shot at me.

They thought that I was dead and left immediately but I stood up and escaped through the bush. They burnt our house and I have not seen my father, mother and siblings”

Governor Dave Umahi, who met with the people of Effium and Ezza Effium at Central School, Effium in the Ohaukwu Local Government yesterday, blamed political leaders in the area for the crisis. He announced the immediate suspension of all the political appointees from the area in his administration.

Umahi ordered the setting up of a panel of inquiry into the mayhem and ordered security agents to shoot at sight anyone found with arms in the community to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

He said: “I saw what was posted to our security agencies; men that are over 90 years stranded in a very thick forest? Is that what we were elected and appointed to do?

“Sometimes, people in government manipulate issues; 90 per cent of revenue of this state is in the hands of people. Some of them who are government officials will still go out to say the government is wicked, they are taxing us so much but this money doesn’t come to us.

It is a shame, it is a shame. What shall we tell Effium and Ezza Effium that came together before most of us were born? What do we tell you? Look at the mothers, look at the children.

When these gladiators were starting this fire, I am sure they knew how far it would go.

“I want to be quoted anywhere. If security agencies see any person with a gun exchanging with security agencies here or trying to kill our defenseless mothers or fathers or children, that person should not live, the person should not leave.

The rule of engagement is that if you see a person is trying to commit ordinary arson, you have to demobilise him.

We have to save and send more security men to all the villages; we have to do that. “All political appointments in the five wards of this place are hereby suspended; all the political appointees. I have no powers to suspend elected people but the House of Assembly does that and I am going to report to them.

“The Attorney-General must procure a court order. For anybody to be released in whatever condition, security agencies have to authorise it. There will be no release of the people I have arrested, whether they are directly involved or not, until there is absolute peace and the women will report the peace to me.

The women will come in their numbers; equal numbers from Effium and Ezza Effium, they will come and report to me and say there is peace. “But any political appointee or elected, I am screening their phones. I have asked network providers for all their conversations.

Any of them that is involved will go to prison. We will prosecute the person in court. This is murder and arson, it is like a combination of COVID and cancer. “The Deputy Governor will work with the Attorney-General, the Principal Secretary, and the Chief of Staff to set up a judicial panel of inquiry into this crisis.

They need to report to me their recommendations to set up this within the next three days. “I am appealing to our mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters to return to their homes. We have a new Commissioner of Police and it’s like we have the same DNA, he has passion for the people.

The Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Army, they are going to unleash on the entire place security agencies from this night.

Please return to your homes and my order is anybody with a gun should be shot at sight. I can’t fold my hands and see mothers being killed and see innocent children and fathers being killed; I will not do that.

It is better I am tried protecting my people than to allow this carnage to continue to happen. From today in Ebonyi State, if you are impersonating with guns and Army uniforms, you are a terrorist and security should note this. If you are blocking the road, you are a terrorist.

“The garage is permanently sealed, transport is allowed to come and go freely; no charge of IGR for the meantime. The Ebonyi State Chairman of transport union is declared wanted, he is declared wanted. Of course all the people that started the crisis must be arrested.

The curfew must continue in Effium. For the next two weeks, we are going nowhere….

Within two weeks, I will come back but my Deputy will lead security peace everyday, he will be coming here for the next two weeks.”

