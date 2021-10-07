Ebonyi: We didn’t stop people from joining PDP, says party chair

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it has not stopped anyone from joining the party, contrary to speculation fro some quarters. The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Fred Udeogu stated this yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, while addressing journalists on the just concluded local government congresses of the party in the state.

He, however, dismissed as false the rumour making the rounds that it had foreclosed avenue for people to join the party. “There is no sincere politician that will say, I am closing doors for people to come in. That is not so. As far as the business of politics is concerned, you are always at the point of expansion and the elasticity is always there. You continue to expand for people to come in.

“So, what you heard may not be true because we cannot stop people from coming into our party, but we are still going ahead because there are people who are founding members of our party and those are people that have refused to leave. So, we have not foreclosed avenue for people to come in and we will not do”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...