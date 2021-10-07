News

Ebonyi: We didn’t stop people from joining PDP, says party chair

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it has not stopped anyone from joining the party, contrary to speculation fro some quarters. The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Fred Udeogu stated this yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, while addressing journalists on the just concluded local government congresses of the party in the state.

He, however, dismissed as false the rumour making the rounds that it had foreclosed avenue for people to join the party. “There is no sincere politician that will say, I am closing doors for people to come in. That is not so. As far as the business of politics is concerned, you are always at the point of expansion and the elasticity is always there. You continue to expand for people to come in.

“So, what you heard may not be true because we cannot stop people from coming into our party, but we are still going ahead because there are people who are founding members of our party and those are people that have refused to leave. So, we have not foreclosed avenue for people to come in and we will not do”, he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG raises N362.57bn in three years via Sukuk

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…offer oversubscribed by 446% The Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised a total sum of N362.57 billion via Sukuk specifically for the financing of some key infrastructure projects across the country. The debt agency, which confirmed the figure in a statement in Abuja yesterday, added that the recent ond of N162 .557 billion listed yesterday […]
News

Indian millionaire embroiled in porn scandal

Posted on Author Reporter

  In a case that has grabbed headlines, one of India’s most flamboyant businessmen has been arrested for allegedly making porn films. Raj Kundra, a British citizen and the husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, is an industrialist and an owner of a cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s richest cricket […]
News

Legion laud Oyetola’s devt stride at 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Nigerian Legion has lauded Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his development projects in the state especially creating an enabling environment for members of the Legion to thrive. Chairman, Nigerian Legion in the state, Comrade Oladimeji Olalere, spoke yesterday at the launch of 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem held at the Government House, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica