News

Ebonyi: We’ll use dialogue to end lingering communal conflicts

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Government has declared that it will continue to use dialogue to resolve the lingering Effium, Ezza- Effium intra-communal conflict in the state. The conflict, New Telegraph learnt which started in January due to a motor-park squabble, had resulted in several deaths and destruction of property worth several millions of naira.

Though the state government was said to have taken several measures, which include arrest and detention of some stakeholders in the area, as well as convening several peace meetings to stem the tide, the conflict has persisted. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, who spoke yesterday in Abakaliki, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, noted that the government would not yield to suggestions of seeking military intervention from the Federal Government to end the lingering crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki: Youths will form 60% of my new cabinet

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured youths in the state of 60 per cent representation in his new cabinet.   The governor, who gave the assurance, during an interactive meeting with youth groups at Government House, Benin City, said the crisis in the state, following the hijack of the #EndSARS protest, was […]
News Top Stories

We’ll continue to contribute towards devt. of Lagos –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Members of the National Assembly from Lagos State will continue to contribute their quota and complement the state government towards the development of the state, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said. Gbajabiamila said: “Lagos remains the centre of innovation, the preferred destination for investment and home to more Nigerians […]
News

Ortom to inaugurate steering committee on youths’ summit

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is to inaugurate a steering committee on Benue Youth Summit (BYS) today. Governor Ortom stated this at the Government House when members of the state Correspondent’s chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy call in Makurdi. He said youths in the country must be given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica