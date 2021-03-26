Ebonyi: We’ll use dialogue to end lingering communal conflicts

The Ebonyi State Government has declared that it will continue to use dialogue to resolve the lingering Effium, Ezza- Effium intra-communal conflict in the state. The conflict, New Telegraph learnt which started in January due to a motor-park squabble, had resulted in several deaths and destruction of property worth several millions of naira.

Though the state government was said to have taken several measures, which include arrest and detention of some stakeholders in the area, as well as convening several peace meetings to stem the tide, the conflict has persisted. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, who spoke yesterday in Abakaliki, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, noted that the government would not yield to suggestions of seeking military intervention from the Federal Government to end the lingering crisis.

