Ebonyi: When a monarch’s murder becomes political tool

In this report, UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki, writes that the killing of traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has brought mourning and anger in the area.

His Royal Highness(HRH) Eze Igboke Ewa, was murdered in his house last Monday night. He was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen, who stormed his palace. Since the killing, the people of the community have been in mourning mood. Governor Dave Umahi said he was contacted on the telephone by one of the sons of the monarch, who was hiding in the bush that gunmen invaded their palace and killed the traditional ruler.

Umahi, who condemned the killing, told journalists in his office that the monarch’s son, who called to inform him of the incident, told him the Ewa was killed for not supporting a particular party. “I was called on phone by one of the sons of HRH Eze Igboke Ewa that gunmen have killed his father. He told me that he and other members of the family were in the bush on that Monday night and that the gunmen were looking for them. “I immediately contacted security agents to go and rescue them. The killing of the monarch is highly condemnable and I am calling on security agents to fish out the perpetrators “, Umahi said.

Umahi did not mention anyone as being responsible for the murder of the traditional ruler but the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), said the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Professor Bernard Odoh, was culpable in the killing. Odoh is from Umuezeokaha community. A statement from the party’s Publicity Secretary, Chidi Ogbuatu, specifically accused Odoh of killing the monarch. A member of the community, Nweke Chidi Igboke, said that the late monarch was not just a traditional ruler of Umuezeokaoha community but, a father to Prof Benard Ifeanyi Odoh.

He noted that the monarch immediately stepped into the shoes of Odoh’s father upon the death of late Chief Odoh Nwefuru, Professor Odoh’s father. “HRH Eze Igboke Ewa is one of the closest friend, father and mentor to Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh. He offers his royal blessings every day to Prof Odoh. He encourages and offers his royal blessings before and during our campaigns.

But, enemies of progress chose to take his life. We have lost our backbone. “How would a reasonable man raise his hands and kill an octogenarian like His Royal Majesty, Igboke Ewa? A man who placed perpetual curse to those that masterminded the recent attack on Prof Benard Ifeanyi Odoh at Ishielu LGA? Shame on those who masterminded the barbaric act of killing a grandfather. May God reward them accordingly! May Heaven shut down their blessings and despair their petitions before God. “May those, whose were involved in the killing of HRH Eze Igboke Ewa never know peace. May those who delight in politicizing his death end shamefully! May eternal curse remain with his killers.

“To my dearest friends, Nelson Igboke, Igboke Justice, Samuel Igboke, Nneka Nneka Akam and Many other members of Ewa dynasty, accept my heartfelt condolences. May God Almighty grant him peaceful repose. Amen” Odoh, on his part, has washed off his hands on the monarch’s murder and debunked the allegation linking him to the murder of the traditional ruler. He vowed to take legal action against anyone linking him to the murder.

Odoh, while reacting to a petition by the APC State Working Committee, as well as a press statement by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, that directly accused him of being behind the kings’s murder, wondered why he should be accused of the dastard act. Ogbuatu had in the press statement titled, “Odoh why? must you murder your own traditional ruler to further prove your hate for Governor Umahi?”, which was issued on Tuesday, alleged that Professor Odoh’s “murderous terrorist gang” killed the Monarch for supporting and celebrating the victory of APC in the February 25th elections. “What was the offence of His Majesty Eze Igboke? He joined others to celebrate the victory of the APC in the three Senatorial Zones of Ebonyi State in the last election. That was all. Must Odoh kill even his own traditional ruler because of his bitterness and hate for Governor Umahi? It’s preposterous to say the least.

This is hate and bitterness taken too far. Odoh and his opposition cohorts must account for the innocent blood of Ebonyians they have been shedding in the State,” the APC Publicity Secretary, Ogbuatu alleged. But Professor Odoh described the allegation as a fabrication and mere political witch-hunt by the APC led administration, aimed at tarnishing his image. According to Odoh, “they are doing everything possible to distract me but of course, I refuse to be distracted, and I’m sure by the Grace of God, we will have victory.” He said: “It’s hard that at a time I’m mourning the death of my traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Eze Igboke Ewa, the APC government is doing everything possible to destroy my reputation. Anybody who knows me knows my records. I have read what was written by one Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad. I have also read the one written by APC working committee.

“The fact is that I don’t have any issue with HRH Eze Igboke Ewa. He is a father to me. He visited me two weeks ago after I was attacked at Ezillo. “What’s going on in Ebonyi today is a political witch-hunt. I have had a running battle with this government since I left as SSG and all of you are fully aware of it. I have been attacked seven times since we started our campaign. None was investigated, including the one I lost two officers. I was attacked at Okposi two weeks ago where we have a video clip of APC people with branded APC vehicles who came to attack us. No investigation was made.

“Now, they have written a petition that I killed my traditional ruler. It’s not true. It’s unfounded and I don’t understand how this came about. His Royal Highness is not a politician and he is not contesting any election. I’m the one contesting for the governorship seat of this state and those who are contesting with me are known. They are the APC and the PDP candidates. So, what’s the point? “So, it’s purely a fabrication aimed at tarnishing my image by the APC government. They are doing everything possible to distract me but of course, I refuse to be distracted, and I’m sure by the Grace of God, we will have victory. So, I have no hand in the killing of HRH Igboke Ewa.

I don’t know anything about the killing of Chief Igboke Ewa. He is my traditional ruler and he is a father to me. “In fact, after I was attacked, he raised elders to curse those who did it. Before I took off for this political journey, I went and consulted him as my Eze and he blessed me. So, this is strange. “I will seek legal redress against those accusing me of this.

They have to prove the matter beyond any reasonable doubt. It’s strange that at a time the entire community is mourning, this is what’s coming out from the APC government. This incident happened Monday night. I was the first to call the Commissioner of Police but the APC government ran to Radio to say it was an opposition party that did it. They are not the spokesperson of the family or the spokesperson of the community. So, they are looking for a different thing.” Odoh also called on the immediate family of the deceased Monarch, the community and Ezza nation to be calm while they await investigation into the matter, in order to unravel those behind the heinous crime.

“We are facing the most turbulent time in our history. Ezeogo Igboke Ewa is one of our finest traditional rulers in our communities. He is over 80 years now and so, for him to be murdered the way he was murdered last night is shocking to us and we are mourning his death. “So, I encourage the immediate family, the community and the Ezza nation to stay calm while we wait for the full investigation of this matter and appropriate action taken by either the government or security agencies. Let’s be calm and hope that Justice will be served in the end,” Odoh concluded. On Thursday morning, women of Umuezeokaha community placed curses on the killers of the traditional ruler.

The women, in their hundreds, staged protests on that Thursday morning and cursed the king’s killers. The women, who marched round the community, chanting mourning songs and placing curses on the king’s killers while holding their breasts, absolved the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in next Saturday’s general election in the state, Professor Bernard Odoh of the killing.

They condemned the politicization of the traditional ruler’s killing and warned against it. The women noted that politicizing Ewa’s killing was making mockery of them and the entire Umuezeokaha community, who are in serious mourning over the king’s gruesome murder. Dr. Ngozi Oketa, one of the women leaders, said: “We are not happy on the killing of our traditional ruler. We are very sad about it. We are not also happy the way his killing is being politicized. “We should be allowed to mourn our traditional ruler’s death. They should stop mocking us. Those politicizing it are mocking us. We don’t like this.

“Anyone, who has a hand in the gruesome murder of this our king will never go scot free. That person will never see good thing in life. “We have seen the way they are politicizing the death of our traditional ruler and accusing one of our illustrious sons, Professor Bernard Odoh over it. How can a son who loves his father kill his father? How can you accuse someone that is innocent?

“Our traditional ruler was the one who blessed Odoh in his governorship aspiration and wished him well. He was the one who raised a committee that will go and place curse on those that attacked Professor Odoh and killed some of his security personnel. The committee was about to place the curse when our king was murdered in a cold blood and they are mocking us and accusing innocent person on it”, she stated. She lamented that over 16 prominent sons of Ezza clan in the state have lost their lives in the last one year.

