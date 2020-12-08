Ebonyi: When two elephants fight…

Ebonyi political gladiators at loggerheads

No end in sight to Umahi, Anyim’s feud

The face-off between Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, over the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reached its crescendo, UCHENNA INYA reports

Governor Dave Umahi and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim are two brothers who hail from the same federal constituency, Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency as well as the same senatorial district, Ebonyi South. While Umahi hails from Ohaozara Local Government Area, Anyim comes from Ivo.

The duo have been very close since 2014, when Umahi, as deputy governor of Ebony State indicated interest to contest the 2015 governorship election against all odds, following the refusal of the then governor, Chief Martin Elechi, to honour his promise of handing over to him. Elechi had publicly anointed then Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu as his successor.

As expected, Umahi was disappointed but he resolved to contest the election. He reportedly met with Anyim and a former governor of the state, Dr. Sam Egwu, who were then nursing personal grudges against Elechi. After Umahi’s parley with Anyim and Egwu coupled with the bringing in of one Ben Akpa by Elechi as new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state instead of then deputy chairman, Chief Joseph Onwe, when the chairman, Ugorji Amaoti, was asked by Elechi to resign and contest for a House of Representatives seat, things changed in the state’s the polity.

The party became divided with a faction loyal to Elechi and two other factions loyal to Umahi. The two factions loyal to Umahi were the Joseph Onwe faction and Mike Awo faction but the Mike Awo faction later collapsed into the Onwe faction. Umahi later snatched the party structures from Elechi as all the party congresses and primaries conducted by the Ben Akpa-led faction were not recognized by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

It only accepted those conducted by the Joseph Onwe faction. On the day of the governorship primary election at the Abakaliki Township Stadium, Elechi and Chukwu hav

ing lost the party structures, refused to participate in the exercise. Umahi who contested alongside seven other aspirants, was declared winner of the exercise which had former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose as the Returning Officer.

An aggrieved Elechi later moved his political structure to the Labour Party where he anointed his son-in-law, Chief Edward Nkwegu from Ebonyi North zone as his successor since Chukwu couldn’t scale through the PDP primaries. Chukwu is from Ebonyi South with Umahi and the zone was tipped by Elechi and various stakeholders to takeover power from Elechi in line with the zoning arrangement in the state.

Elechi’s anointing of Nkwegu in Labour Party instead of someone from Ebonyi South, not only angered Anyim, but Egwu, who was denied a senatorial seat when he showed interest twice to run for the position the more and they threw their weights behind Umahi to win the 2015 governorship election which he did.

Since then, Umahi, Anyim and Egwu have remained political allies until last month when they became foes, following the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Genesis of the feud

Before now, Anyim, Umahi and Egwu have been managing their political differences until things got out of hand last month.

The state PDP had conducted its congresses from the ward to state levels four months ago and reelected over 95 per cent of members of its State Working Committee (SWC). Onyekachi Nwebonyi was re-elected as the state chairman of the party. But the election of members of the SWC did not receive the support of the Abuja group as the political force distanced itself from the exercise.

Anyim and three senators at the National Assembly from Ebonyi State – Egwu (Ebonyi North), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), Michael Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi South) and the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Iduma Igariwey, refused to participate in the exercise, which took place at Abakaliki Township Stadium.

The party leaders were also absent during the inauguration of the SWC, which was done some hours after the congress at same venue.

They had wanted a change in leadership of the party but Governor Umahi, the then leader of the PDP in the state insisted that the SWC did well and deserved to be re-elected.

However, the governor later hosted Anyim, Egwu and other leaders of the party to mend fences with them and forge ahead in the party. But it appeared that the peace meeting did not work. It was alleged that Anyim, Egwu and other PDP chieftains in the state perfected a plan to snatch the party’s structure from Umahi after several meetings with a powerful governor in one of the South-South states and some members of PDP’s NWC, which some say, led to the governor’s defection to the APC . “Umahi wouldn’t want to be disgraced in the PDP and the best thing for him to do was his defection to the APC”, one of the governor’s admirers told our correspondent.

The governor had told the gathering who witnessed his formal declaration for the APC that he is now a free man after dumping the PDP as the party is under the control of few men, whom he said are dictators.

Umahi, Anyim trade accusations

While there have been claims and counter-claims over reasons for the governor’s the defection, there is no doubt that crisis is brewing in Ebonyi State as the war of words between Umahi and Anyim degenerates. The governor told journalists after a security meeting at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, last Friday that Anyim, Egwu and some other top leaders of PDP in the state are planning to engage cultists and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to perpetrate crises and killings in the state.

The governor, who noted that he has informed the security agencies of the alleged plot, warned that he would match force with force, should they wish to execute the alleged plan. Noting that Anyim and his cohorts are notorious for fighting governors who had ruled the state in the past, he cautioned them to be aware that the state does not exclusively belong to anyone or group of persons.

His words: “I want the media to note that I reported an allegation of some Ebonyi people, who are engaging cultists, and according to them, some IPOB members to start killings and crisis in the name of fighting Ebonyi State government and the governor. Their leader is Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and their members are Senator Sam Egwu, Senator Ogba, Mr. Ali Odefa and others.

“This is information I got and I needed to share this information with the security agencies, and the reason is that every governor in this state has been fought by the same set of people. It is very interesting to know that when this same Senator Anyim fought Egwu as governor, people were killed.

“I am not saying this information is true or not, but when I am told that lives would be lost, so I need to raise alarm and I am praying to God that it will not be true. I have asked the security agencies to reach out to them. Their party will exist peacefully in the state and nobody is going to harass them. But it is important to put them on notice that this is what we heard. May be true or not true, but a stitch in time saves nine.”

The governor used the opportunity to direct the security agencies to ensure implementation of the policy on the prohibition of the use of police escorts, sirens, tinted glasses and covered vehicle number plates by unauthorized persons in the state.

“Many people who use police escorts are not entitled to them, and this same set of people use siren and vehicles with tinted glasses, and when they get to the various localities to show power, their security escorts will start shooting into the air. We do not want that and I am asking the security agencies to dispossess them of such security people that they are using to harass innocent citizens.

“Nobody is asking them to join APC, but they cannot stop the state or plunge the state into crisis. We will not allow that and they should be told that. We will confront them openly if they try to kill people in Ebonyi State. Nobody is the owner of the state. So, let them not stay in Abuja or anywhere and behave as if they are the owners of the state.

If they try to fight the state, this will be their last fight. They will fight this one and will not fight again.” The governor also fired another salvo at Anyim, when at an enlarged APC stakeholders’ meeting held at the Old Government House in Abakaliki, he dismissed the insinuation in some quarters that the former Senate President made him governor in 2015. He revealed that then President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Patience, wanted him to succeed Elechi, but Anyim opposed it as he (Umahi) is going to disappoint her.

“They said he made me; made who? When Senator Anyim went to the Jonathan’s wife, she told him that she wanted me to be governor and he told her that I will disappoint her. But Jonathan’s wife told him (Anyim), ‘no way, go and support him.’

That was how the support came,” the governor said. He also revealed that Egwu never supported him to be the governor of the state in 2015, adding that it was only his wife that backed him.

Reacting to the allegation that Anyim gave him N5 billion to prosecute his governorship election in 2015, Umahi said: “I was a deputy governor, somebody occupying the highest position from the South- East (referring to Anyim) went and arranged for a N5 billion loan for me to prosecute the presidential election for his government. I had to sell many of my properties to pay back that money.” Umahi vowed to fight those who antagonizing him, saying “let me tell you, I’m not afraid of anybody but I respect everybody.

But I have said that if God sent me, this will be the last fight in this state.” Anyim, however, replied Umahi through an open letter which he copied to President Muhammadu Buhari, Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff.

Describing Umahi as pitiably delusional and a prisoner of his greed and inordinate ambition, the former Senate President stated that the Umahi is a drowning man looking for who to drown with and that he was alerting the public and security agencies on the schemes of the governor, so that they will read him upfront and be wary of him and his allegations.

His letter read in part: “People who know Governor Umahi know that he normally starts this way whenever he is hatching a sinister plan. He raises dusts, makes wild allegations and accusations against people just to divert the attention of the public before he strikes. It is public knowledge that Governor Umahi had been planning his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) for a long time. In his delusion, he believed his own lies that he is the only man who matters in Ebonyi State.

He did not consult with anybody notable before consummating his defection to APC. After his defection, no person of note followed him. “Unable to contain and manage the unsavory reactions from the public, he ran to my home in the company of some high-profile people, on the 20th of November and pleaded with me to defect to APC, saying that if I do, others will follow suit. I pointed out to him that his approach has made it almost impossible for anybody to defect.

He pleaded with me that if I cannot defect now, I should not attend any PDP meetings, and I said no, I must attend PDP meetings as long as I am in PDP. He realized that he could not persuade anybody when he saw the crème of Ebonyi elders and citizen that gathered for the inauguration of PDP Caretaker Committee. He could no longer sleep and declared war on every one who has refused to defect with him.

“I would not have taken his present spew of baseless allegations seriously, but because I suspect he is under a spell and perhaps something is pursuing him. How can a man in his 6th year as governor of a state suddenly realize that a former President of the Senate, a former governor of the state and two-time serving senator, Dr. Sam Egwu, Senator Obinna Ogba are now cultists and IPOB members.

Something is wrong somewhere. It is obvious that either something is pursuing Governor Umahi or that he is pursuing something. For those who know him well, please notice that his lips have shifted out of shape and his eye balls shrinking. Something is pursuing Governor Umahi. “I believe that Governor Umahi needs help. He was not in this shape when I picked him.

His present behaviour is certainly not normal. His behaviour and utterances are strangest whenever he puts on the costume for the new enterprise – an oversized white Agbada and an elongated red hat that over sizes his head. I want to advice his brothers to seek psychiatric and psychological help for him before it is too late.

“The only offence we committed is that we refused to follow Governor Umahi in his political adventure. We do not know when belonging to parties of one’s choice has become an offence against a governor or means fighting a governor”.

Umahi fires appointees from Anyim’s LG

Taking the battle beyond exchange of brickbats, Umahi, last week, approved the sack of three categories of his appointees in Ivo Local Government Area of the state, where Anyim hails from. Those affected include Senior Technical Assistants to the Governor, Technical Assistants, Liaison Officers and Management Committee Members. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the governor noted that the removals were in keeping with his policy of inclusive governance but the sack may not be unconnected with the disagreement between the governor and Anyim.

The statement reads: “In keeping with policy of inclusive governance, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has approved the removal from office of the following political office holders from Ivo Local Government Area. “They are all STAs and TAs from Ivo Local Government Area, All Liaison Officers from Ivo Local Government Area, All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area.” The governor had sacked two Development Centre Coordinators from Ivo Local Government before firing these sets of appointees.

Surety withdraws from Anyim’s EFCC probe

Another twist was added to the face-off, when the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Investment and Abuja Liaison, Ekumankama Nkama, withdrew his surety for Anyim in his probe by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for alleged mismanagement of Ecological Fund while in office as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The commissioner, in a letter dated November 30, received by the EFCC on December I, a copy which was obtained by New Telegraph, officially informed the graft agency of his decision to withdraw as a surety to the former Senate President. Stating reasons he decided to withdraw as Anyim’s surety, Nkama said: “l regret to inform you that recent events in the last two weeks in my state has given me food for thought and my conscience could no longer allow me to continue to stand as a surety to Senator Pius Anyim.

“I have also considered the recent event involving Senator Ali Ndume and Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team and I am most particularly convinced that my decision to withdraw as surety will best grant me the needed peace of mind to function effectively in all responsibilities.”

The reasons cited by Nkama, notwithstanding, Investigation revealed that he withdrew as surety to Anyim due the face-off between him and Governor Umahi.

CAN sues for peace

In its intervention on the matter, the state branch of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), called for ceasefire in the altercations between Umahi and Anyim . CAN expressed worries that the disagreement could distract the governor from giving attention to ongoing developmental projects across the state.

The leadership of the association, led by its chairman, Rev. Father Abraham Nwali, during a mediatory/courtesy visit to the governor, while suing for peace, maintained that everyone has the right to move or remain in any political party of his or her choice. The Christian body noted that it was too early to begin extreme politicking at this point when the people were desirous to see the completion of the International Airport and the stadium, among other ongoing projects across the state.

Nwali and the Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Monday Nkwoagu, who spoke for the group during the visit, enjoined the governor to employ all wisdom and tact at his disposal to quell the brewing crisis as there will be no development without peace. Nwali said: “We want to make a passionate appeal, and that passionate appeal is this: CAN is religiously minded and constitutionally minded. But we can’t leave the centre because of what is awaiting us.

We need the peace; that peace is all that we are looking for. “We are also going to seek your blessing to interface with the other group and also to plead for that peace. As a father, you are the vanguard of peace. Ebonyi will contain everybody. Ebonyi is a young growing state, and our case is not different. “In the United States, there is always a sweep between Democrats and Republicans.

There is always a movement depending on the signal of your political ideology. In Europe, there is a move from the left to the right. So, there is nothing wrong with movement. It is about where you go to get your satisfaction and what you use to do your work. Our worry is the focus to finish, especially, the three serious projects; the ring road, the airport and the stadium. We need the centre to finish them.”

