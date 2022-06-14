Ebonyi women raise the alarm over increasing rape, defilement, wife battery

A coalition of Ezza South Women Organizations, Ebonyi State, yesterday raised the alarm over increase in rape, defilement and wife battery in the state. The coalition said the increase in the acts started in 2020 when COVID-19 pandemic started and that since that year; the acts have been on the steady increase in the state.

Coordinator of the Women Coalition, Mrs. Esther Uroh stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital during a one-day capacity building for service providers on Gender-Based Violence prevention and women empowerment organised by the coalition with support from Saferworld.

“There have been increased rate of violence against women and children, incidents of rape, wife battery and other forms of violence in the community, that is why we have invited you people so that in your various work places, you can report all forms of violence to us.

“If you look at our communities, the rate of girl child defilement is on the increase. If you go hospital, there is no week they don’t bring a child of 9 years, 7 years, 6 years as they case may be that a boy of 20 years defiled her. Asked me what a boy of 20 years is looking for in a girl child that is 7 years, 8, 9. And if there is any means the case is reported, what the people will say is lets settle out of court,” she said.

Uroh disclosed that in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, the coalition has been fighting violence against women, children, girls and even men and called on the service providers to report any case of violence against women for immediate action. “In Ezza South, we are working with five communities; Amauzu, Ezzama, Amagu, Onueke Urban and Ikwuato Idembia and our thematic area is on Gender- Based Violence and women in politics.”

On his part, a Resource Person at the workshop, Austin Onwe lamented that child marriage has also been on the increase in the state and blamed parents for it. He said some parents have encouraged child marriage by forcing their children to marry at a very early stage when the children have not reached the age they can make decisions for themselves.

