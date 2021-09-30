Ebonyi: Youth group berates PDP over 2023 governorship zoning

A youth group in Ebonyi State, under the aegis of the Ebonyi South Youth Congress (ESYC), yesterday faulted the zoning formula for the 2023 governorship election as announced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The youth organisation argued that it was wrong for the PDP to zone the 2023 gubernatorial election to two senatorial zones of the state known as Abakaliki Bloc.

It stressed that the concept of Abakaliki Bloc was no longer in existence in the state. In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital, the President of the Youth Congress, Uka Ibom Anya, called on leaders and Ebonyi people to be vigilant at all times and not to allow agents of confusion to destroy the state by resorting to archaic zoning formula. The statement reads in part: “After an emergency meeting of Ebonyi South Youth Congress (ESYC) held in Abakaliki on Monday, September 27, the following issues were discussed and addressed by the Congress.

