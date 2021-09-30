News

Ebonyi: Youth group berates PDP over 2023 governorship zoning

A youth group in Ebonyi State, under the aegis of the Ebonyi South Youth Congress (ESYC), yesterday faulted the zoning formula for the 2023 governorship election as announced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The youth organisation argued that it was wrong for the PDP to zone the 2023 gubernatorial election to two senatorial zones of the state known as Abakaliki Bloc.

It stressed that the concept of Abakaliki Bloc was no longer in existence in the state. In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital, the President of the Youth Congress, Uka Ibom Anya, called on leaders and Ebonyi people to be vigilant at all times and not to allow agents of confusion to destroy the state by resorting to archaic zoning formula. The statement reads in part: “After an emergency meeting of Ebonyi South Youth Congress (ESYC) held in Abakaliki on Monday, September 27, the following issues were discussed and addressed by the Congress.

News Top Stories

Amid tension, Makinde shuts Shasha market, declares dusk to dawn curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, has ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Ibadan, the state capital. Makinde gave the order on Saturday following the outbreak of violence in the area which led to the death of one person. He also declared a dusk to dawn curfew in the area.   “His Excellency, […]
News

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists: CATE Pledges support for Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…promises to mobilize Nigerians against fleeing terrorists. The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has pledged to support the Nigerian Army and the Borno State government in accelerating the capture of the 86 terrorists listed on the most wanted list released on Wednesday. CATE, while briefing select newsmen on the published list, in Maiduguri expressed […]
News

FRSC boss, Boboye, lauds Oyetola’s giant strides

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, yesterday lauded Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for transforming the state through massive infrastructural development. He said Oyetola’s commitment to infrastructure had been greatly felt by the Corps as being manifested in massive construction and reconstruction of intra-town, […]

