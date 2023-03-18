2023 Elections Politics

EbonyiDecides2023: APC Guber Candidate Casts Vote In Izzi LG, Hails Voters Turnout

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections across the state.

Nwifuru and his wife, Uzoamaka voted in his Edukwu Okemini polling unit 002, Enyanwu Igwe ward in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state at exactly 9:22 am.

Nwifuru, after casting his votes, hailed the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

He commended the turnout of voters and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early commencement of the polls.

