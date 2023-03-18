2023 Elections Politics

EbonyiDecides2023: I’m Strongly In Guber Race – Odoh

The Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Professor Bernard Odoh, has denied stepping down for any other candidate in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Odoh made the clarification on Saturday in a statement signed by his Director, Media and Publicity, Charles Otu while reacting to a viral text circulated by agents of the PDP that he is no longer in the race.

the statement reads, “BREAKING NEWS!!! Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh just stepped aside from the Guber race for ANYI CHUKS. Join the winning team. Vote PDP to make Ebonyi Great.”

Odoh who is a leading candidate maintained that he was strongly in the race and cannot and would never step down for anybody.

He said, “We at the Campaign council of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odoh otherwise known as Odohzia Campaign council wish to enjoin Ebonyians and the electorates, in particular, to discountenance the text messages, making the rounds that our Governorship candidate has stepped aside for any other Party’s candidate (s).

“While in a text message circulated virally by the agents of falsehood and devious propaganda, the PDP claimed he “stepped aside” for their own candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, some APC media goons also claimed in viral Facebook posts late yesterday that the APGA Governorship candidate was no longer in the race and that he’s no supporting ‘equity’.

“We wish to dismiss these publications and messages as false and intended to mislead some uniformed voters in Ebonyi.

“Professor Benard Odoh is not only in the race but he’s the leading candidate in today’s poll. Ebonyi voters are therefore encouraged to go all out and cast their votes freely and in support of credible candidates for which he stands very tall.

“They should also be watchful and vigilant to guard their votes against any form of rigging or manipulations by any Party or group.”

