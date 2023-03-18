EbonyiDecides2023: PDP Guber Candidate, Odii Decries Violence

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Odii has decried pockets of violence in the state in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections across the state.

He said he has received reports of the violence and urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow results of the polling units where the menace was recorded.

Odii who spoke to reporters in his Isu country home, Onicha local government area of the state opined that the new electoral act forbids violence.

Odii alleged that there were threats of violence before the elections which he said scared people and caused the apathy recorded in the polls.

“We have gotten reports in various places on violence. Violence is happening in virtually all places across the state. The new electoral act is against violence

“In some places, people came out to vote while in some places people didn’t because of the threats from APC

“The election would have been very good if not for the pockets of violence because INEC did better than the presidential and National Assembly elections”, he stated.

