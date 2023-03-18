2023 Elections Politics

EbonyiDecides2023: PDP Guber Candidate, Odii Decries Violence

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Odii has decried pockets of violence in the state in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections across the state.

He said he has received reports of the violence and urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow results of the polling units where the menace was recorded.

Odii who spoke to reporters in his Isu country home, Onicha local government area of the state opined that the new electoral act forbids violence.

Odii alleged that there were threats of violence before the elections which he said scared people and caused the apathy recorded in the polls.

“We have gotten reports in various places on violence. Violence is happening in virtually all places across the state. The new electoral act is against violence

“In some places, people came out to vote while in some places people didn’t because of the threats from APC

“The election would have been very good if not for the pockets of violence because INEC did better than the presidential and National Assembly elections”, he stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Christian youths declare support for Tinubu presidency

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Christian Youths Movement for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 has declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The group said Tinubu is a bridge builder whose influence transcended ethnic, religious and political knowledge. It stated that the former governor of Lagos State is a Christian lover, therefore, it was […]
Politics

2023: Political dynasties strategize ahead of polls

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the continued domination of Nigeria’s political landscape by members of political dynasties despite the belief that their existence is against democratic values as they do not provide equal opportunities for people to hold offices of power and service There is no doubt that political dynasties have thrived even in advanced democracies […]
Politics

What do Southern senators want?

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Southern Senators Forum (SSF), a regional caucus of parliamentarians elected into the red chamber from the 17 states of in the Southern Nigeria, has resurrected in the National Assembly.   The forum has been in existence since the rebirth of democracy, though very little is known about its activities and achievements on the last […]

Leave a Reply