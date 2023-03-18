EbonyiDecides2023: Violence Trails Guber Election

There have been reports of violence in some polling units in Ebonyi State in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

In a video trending online, a fire was burning on the road with what is suspected to be electoral materials.

An accompanying write-up claimed the incident happened in Ekwetekwe Umuezeoka in Ezza North.

“They attacked INEC officials on the road and burnt all the election materials”, a voice was heard saying in the video.

The voice further explained that the materials burnt were to be used in about three polling units in the area.

In Omege and Ekka communities also in Ezza North local government area, the same ballot box snatching was recorded according to reports.

INEC Resident Electoral Officer, (REC), Pauline Onyeka said the commission has gotten reports of much electoral violence in the local government and other parts of the state.

She said the Commission in the state was waiting for further directives on the next line of action regarding the affected polling units and wards.

